Playlist | January’s Best New Music

By JME Staff
Fresh Squeeze January 2023

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist features the best new music emenanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze playlist includes the return of several prominent musical acts from the early 2000’s including The National and LCD Soundsystem, the newest single from Austin-based singer-songwriter Caroline Rose‘s forthcoming record, a surprise offering from supergroup boygenius and much more. Plus there’s lots of music made right here in our own backyard, including Dust Fuss‘s garage-rock wallop, a cutting ditty from singer-songwriter Corey Kilgannon and death-metal from Haxprocess.

All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

In this article: boygenius, Caroline Rose, Corey Kilgannon, Fresh Squeeze, LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, New music, playlist, Spotify and The National

