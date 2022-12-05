Outlaw Country Legend Willie Nelson to Play St. Augustine Amphitheatre in February

By Daniel A. Brown
Willie Nelson press photo
Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Can you name another musician who has been road dogs with both Neil Young and Frank Sinatra? Or who boasts a fifth-degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul and owns a (wholly unsurprising) cannabis company? Maybe a “420”-lifestyle really is the key to longevity.

Still going strong at age 89 and most assuredly smoking out his remaining peers both onstage and in the proverbial green room, Willie Nelson has announced an upcoming North American tour that includes a February performance at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. 

From “On the Road Again” to co-founding Farm Aid, in the past six decades Nelson has enjoyed his permanent stature as an icon of American music; a progressive activist; a honoree of the Library of Congress; and a pop cultural signifier for the greater appreciation of country music. 

And he shows no signs from slowing down. In the past four years alone, Nelson has released the Grammy-winning Sinatra tribute album My Way, added two books to his resume of bestselling author and released his 72nd solo album, A Beautiful Time

Willie Nelson and band perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday, February 26. Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m.

