Toni Smailagic’s Favorite Albums of 2022

By JME Staff
Toni Smailagic with some of his favorite records of 2022
Credit: Design by Rain Henderson

As we spin the final grooves of 2022, JME Contributors are recapping their favorite music of the year.

Just when I thought I had my list of favorite albums set in stone, SZA dropped perhaps the best record of the year with the release of her sobering sophomore effort in December. Don’t get me wrong, RENAISSANCE is by far my favorite (and most listened to) album of 2022; the only Spotify Wrapped fact that I’ll acknowledge is my standing in the top 0.5% of Bey listeners this year.

Even as I revisited the albums that I obsessively listened to for certain fragments of the past year, Beyoncé remained the constant that shaped my 2022 experience. Bad Bunny and Steve Lacy led me into the RENAISSANCE era, and Sudan Archives and Wizkid snapped me out of an endless loop of “Pure/Honey” and reminded me that other incredible music exists.

After the previous two years of melancholy playlists, 2022 felt like a prolonged summer that allowed us to feel good and dance again, and taught us that no emotion is permanent. Just check on your friends who haven’t taken SOS off repeat.

Here’s my Top 6:

RENAISSANCE, Beyoncé 

Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy

Natural Brown Prom Queen, Sudan Archives 

SOS, SZA 

More Love, Less Ego, Wizkid 

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny 

And some other albums I found noteworthy:

Wet Leg by Wet Leg, Age/Sex/Location by Ari Lennox,  HYPNOS by Ravyn Lenae, Ivory by Omar Apollo, JuJu & The Flowerbug by Sunni Colon, Harry’s House by Harry Styles, Wanderlust by Durand Bernarr, Gifted by Koffee, Write Your Name in Pink by Quinn Christopherson, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. by Kendrick Lamar

In this article: 2022, Bad Bunny, best of 2022, Beyoncé, Cre8Jax, favorite albums, jacksonville, SZa and Toni Smailagic

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Rain Henderson’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Rain Henderson’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Daniel A. Brown’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Daniel A. Brown’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Matthew Shaw’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 21, 2022

Matthew Shaw’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Watch Jax Multi-Instrumentalist & Songwriter Animal Clinic Perform at Blue Jay Listening Room”
Dec. 21, 2022

Watch Jax Multi-Instrumentalist & Songwriter Animal Clinic Perform at Blue Jay Listening Room

Featured image for “Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63”
Dec. 21, 2022

Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63

Featured image for “Al Pete’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 20, 2022

Al Pete’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Carissa Marques’ Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 20, 2022

Carissa Marques’ Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “The Best Roots Music of 2022”
Dec. 19, 2022

The Best Roots Music of 2022

Featured image for “Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus live from JME Studios”
Dec. 19, 2022

Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus live from JME Studios

Featured image for “JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke”
Dec. 19, 2022

JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Flag On Fire Flag On Fire with Friendly Fire and Lifted Riffs Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/22 @ 7:00 PM Leo Sun Leo Sun Bobby Kid, Cowboi, Brooke Garwood The Walrus Thu. 12/22 @ 7:00 PM Christmas with the Currys Christmas with the Currys Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 12/22 @ 8:00 PM Riot Ten Riot Ten with Jiqui, Bernzikial, and Bixxmntn Myth Nightclub Thu. 12/22 @ 9:00 PM Darren Robert Darren Robert with Trel Deleon and DJ 3Clopsi Justice Pub Fri. 12/23 @ 8:00 PM The Julius Airwave The Julius Airwave with Everythingtome and Fun Light Jack Rabbits Fri. 12/23 @ 8:00 PM Ol' Cracker Ol’ Cracker with Brandon Lucas Jack Rabbits Mon. 12/26 @ 7:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 12/27 @ 7:00 PM Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige with K-Michelle and Queen Naija VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 12/29 @ 8:00 PM Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/29 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…