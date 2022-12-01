The Killers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Muse, The Flaming Lips to Play This Year’s Shaky Knees Festival

By JME Staff
SHaky Knees Festival
Credit: Charles Reagan for Shaky Knees

Shaky Knees, arguably one of the biggest music festivals in the Southeast, will return to Atlanta’s Central Park in May.

This year’s lineup includes more than 60 acts performing on four stages over three days, with aughts rockers The Killers and The Muse, and neo-folkies The Lumineers getting top billing. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Cypress Hill, Surf Curse and Digable Planets perform on Friday. The Mars Volta, Phantogram, Suki Waterhouse and Soccer Mommy are among Saturday’s notable acts. Sunday’s lineup includes The Flaming Lips, Father John Misty, The Black Angels and Pond.

Flipturn performing at Shaky Knees
Spoon performing at Shaky Knees
Jax’s Flipturn (left) and Austin’s Spoon (right) performing at Shaky Knees 2022 | Credit: Roger Ho and Pooneh Ghana for Shaky Knees

Jacksonville Beach’s Trash Panda will perform at this year’s festival, joining Fernandina Beach’s Flipturn– who played last year — as Duval artists who’ve landed on the Shaky Knees stage.

The festival launched in 2013 with an inaugural slate of headliners that included the Lumineers, Dr. Dog and Band of Horses. It has since expanded to three days with three to four stages, drawing tens of thousands of attendees each year. 

Shaky Knees festival at Sunset
Credit: Sophie Harris for Shaky Knees

Shaky Knees 2023 is held May 5-7 in Atlanta’s Central Park. General admission tickets start at $119 (single day)-$199 (three day).

