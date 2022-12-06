Yes, Local Artists are Still Making Music Videos. And They’re Worth Watching.

It’s been several decades now since MTV’s programming consisted primarily of music videos (and occasionally imbecilic cartoon characters watching music videos). Though the art of — and money devoted to — music videos may have peaked long ago, artists continue to view visual representations of their work as both an extension of their creative pursuit and a worthwhile promotional vehicle for their music.

Today, YouTube is the de facto landing place for artist’s music videos. But do people watch them? Yes. Yes they do.

It’s estimated that 25% of the roughly one-billion daily hours of video watching consumers devote to YouTube is spent watching music, the company’s Chief Business Officer has said, according to music distribution service routenote. That’s 250-million hours a day that’s spent on music content.

No doubt, some of that time is spent watching music videos made by artists working right here in Jacksonville. From Duval hip-hop group L.O.V.E. Culture to the Independent Music Award-winning salsa orchestra LPT, singer-songwriters Folk Is People and rickoLus to indie-rock acts Bobby Kid and Teal Peel, local acts who have released music videos have racked up tens of thousands of views, likely expanding their audience and extending their reach into new markets.

On Saturday, December 10, the Jacksonville Music Experience will support a local music video watch party, featuring some of the most-viewed and most-interesting locally made visuals, as well as live performances by Jax artists Teal Peel, Sib, Visitation, Luci Lind and Funlight. In addition, electro-pop artist, and creative director behind her own catalog of music videos, Bebe Deluxe will host a post-viewing dance party.

Watch this space for a playlist of local music videos in coming weeks.

Video Killed the Radio Star: A Jax Music Video Watch Party is held at The Walrus in Murray Hill on Saturday December 10. Admission is free, though a $10-$20 donation is suggested. Proceeds go to support the mission of White Harvest Farms, which provides nutritional food services to low-income communities.

Watch | $10-20 Suggested Door Donation | Map