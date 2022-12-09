Local Spotlight | 3 New Songs by Jax Artists Out Now

Majestic Mother, L.O.V.E. Culture and Lost Club

By JME Staff
Majest Mother, Love Culture and Lost Club press phots
Credit (From Left): Majestic Mother courtesy of the artist, L.O.V.E. Culture by Robert Brevdad, Lost Club courtesy of the artist

We’re all about music discovery here at the Jacksonville Music Experience. And as we unearth new tunes from artists around the globe, we love to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This week, we’ve got three great new tracks by Jacksonville artists.

A reminder: You can hear the best new local tunes at 20 minutes after the hour, every hour on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

Let’s dig in.

“Playas Ball” by L.O.V.E. Culture

Nearly thirty years ago, on the cusp of their breakout record ATLiens — an album that would foreshadow the promise of a decade of world-beating hits — Outkast dropped the hooky, piano-driven “Player’s Ball.” No doubt, that Atlanta duo did much to decentralize the NYC-LA-centric focus of the hip-hop world, while also turning pop music on its ear in the decades that followed. With their experimental-yet-rootsy soundscapes and esoteric lyricism, Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture exhibits many of the hallmarks of Outkast’s sound. On the new single, “Playas Ball,” the group uses an earthy forest-floor of jazzy brass and a contemporary beat as a foundation for various members to deploy their deft wordplay and unique melodic approaches. It’s another quality track from a group of studied musical chameleons, and potential heirs to the Southern-hip-hop throne.–Matthew Shaw

“On the Run” by Majestic Mother 

The debut single from Majestic Mother is a no-nonsense rocker from what is essentially a supergroup of sorts of locals. Featuring a lineup of Mike Fitzgerald (Darkhorse Saloon) and former 9E members Don Nichol, Brent Knoechel, and Jason Hoey, “On the Run” is a three-minute stomper that threads together primo Jane’s Addiction vocal vibes, speed-fueled Kyuss-style chromatic pummel, and an overall sound that touches on the collected player’s previous musical incarnations, yet adding enough original sonic-chrome to make their inaugural release shine on its own.–Daniel A. Brown

“Apathy” by Lost Club

Another ‘80s-tilting blend of indie rock and power pop, “Apathy” is the latest single from Lost Club, the solo project of multi-instrumentalist Nick Garcia. It’s a buoyant track, with layered, shimmering guitar melodies over electronic drums, Garcia bobbing and weaving through the verses before adding a hooky-as-hell chorus and even flexing on a few effects-heavy guitar solos.–Matthew Shaw

To hear the best new music from artists you won’t hear on commercial radio, including those making music in Jacksonville, tune into The Independent 89.9 HD4. Part of WJCT Public Media and the Jacksonville Music Experience.

In this article: jacksonville, L.O.V.E. Culture, local music, Lost Club, Majestic Mother and New music

JME Live Music Calendar

Jax Indie Night Jax Indie Night with Twin Suns, Rohna, Outeredge, and more 1904 Music Hall Sat. 12/10 @ 6:30 PM Stayne Thee Angel Stayne Thee Angel Archetype Sat. 12/10 @ 7:00 PM Jax Music Video Watch Party Jax Music Video Watch Party w/ Teal Peel, Sib, Visitation and more The Walrus Sat. 12/10 @ 8:00 PM Neighbor Neighbor Jack Rabbits Sat. 12/10 @ 8:00 PM The Fab Four —The Ultimate Tribute The Fab Four —The Ultimate Tribute Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sat. 12/10 @ 8:00 PM Agnostic Front Agnostic Front with Coldside and Domain Jack Rabbits Sun. 12/11 @ 7:00 PM Alexandra Kay Alexandra Kay with Julia Cole Underbelly Sun. 12/11 @ 7:00 PM Bendingo Fletcher Bendingo Fletcher 1904 Music Hall Sun. 12/11 @ 7:00 PM The Outlaws The Outlaws with Pat Travers Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sun. 12/11 @ 7:30 PM Eric Gales Eric Gales The Florida Theatre Sun. 12/11 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…