Go | Best Concerts of the week in Jax

Mary J. Blige at VyStar, Fistmas, LPT on NYE and more
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, December 27
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Every Tuesday, fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts one of the city’s premier jazz jams. Standouts from the region’s avant-garde, including Kenny Hamilton, Stefan Klein, Stan piper, Taylor Roberts and Jonah Pierre are regulars.
R&B
Mary J. Blige – Thursday, December 29
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Fresh off the success of Good Morning Gorgeous, her fourteenth full-length offering, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige plays VyStar Arena on Thursday.
Rock
Fistmas – Friday, December 30
Rain Dogs | Five Points
A raucous, if not unhinged, holiday tradition, Southeast supergroup Thee Harmonious Fists reunite for the annual Fistmas, with support from King Grincewicz & The Campus Creeps and more at Rain Dogs on Friday.
Salsa
LPT – Saturday, December 31
Grape & Grain Exchange | San Marco
Ring (or rumba, rather) in the New Year with Jax’s mighty salsa orchestra LPT in the parlor at San Marco’s Grape & Grain Exchange. Tickets include food and a champagne toast.