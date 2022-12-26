Go | Best Concerts of the week in Jax

Mary J. Blige at VyStar, Fistmas, LPT on NYE and more

By JME Staff
Photo of Mary J Blige
Credit: Editorial photo courtesy of Mary J. Blige

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, December 27

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Every Tuesday, fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts one of the city’s premier jazz jams. Standouts from the region’s avant-garde, including Kenny Hamilton, Stefan Klein, Stan piper, Taylor Roberts and Jonah Pierre are regulars.

Watch | $10 at the door | Map

R&B

Mary J. Blige – Thursday, December 29

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Fresh off the success of Good Morning Gorgeous, her fourteenth full-length offering, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige plays VyStar Arena on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Rock

Fistmas – Friday, December 30

Rain Dogs | Five Points

A raucous, if not unhinged, holiday tradition, Southeast supergroup Thee Harmonious Fists reunite for the annual Fistmas, with support from King Grincewicz & The Campus Creeps and more at Rain Dogs on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Salsa 

LPT – Saturday, December 31

Grape & Grain Exchange | San Marco

Ring (or rumba, rather) in the New Year with Jax’s mighty salsa orchestra LPT in the parlor at San Marco’s Grape & Grain Exchange. Tickets include food and a champagne toast. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

