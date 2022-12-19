JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke

By Matthew Shaw
Collage of photos from JWJ Hip-Hop festival
Credit: All, photos courtesy of James Weldon Johnson Park. Illustration of Paten Locke by Erika B, courtesy of Full Plate Fam

The James Weldon Johnson Hip-Hop Festival will return to JWJ Park in Downtown Jacksonville for its second iteration in February. This year’s fest once again includes a lineup of emcees, lyricists, visual artists and DJs.

The 2023 JWJ Hip-Hop Festival will also honor Paten Locke, highlighting the life and work of the late, and unimpeachably great, Jacksonville rapper and producer with performances by some of his longtime collaborators.

While the full festival lineup as yet to be announced, the initial bill includes vocalist Jay Myztroh, polymaths Willie Evans Jr. and Dillon, musical acts Steam Mechanics, Higher Learning, Simple Complexity, Lyricist Live founder Mal Jones and community dance platform In The Midst, among others. Che Forreign, of Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture, hosts the festivities.

A VIP event featuring two locally produced hip-hop documentaries, both of which speak to the enduring influence of Locke, is held the night before the festival at the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit center in Downtown Jacksonville.

The James Weldon Johnson Park Hip-Hop Festival is held Saturday, February 18, 2023 from noon-5p.m. at James Weldon Johnson Park. The VIP Event is held at the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit Center on Friday, February 17, 2023. Both are free to attend. RSVP is required for the VIP event. More information.

In this article: duval, Hip-Hop Festival, jacksonville, James Weldon Johnson Park, JWJ, L.O.V.E. Culture, Paten Locke, rap and Wille Evans Jr.

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week”
Dec. 18, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Featured image for “A Guide to the Best Holiday Music Events in Jax”
Dec. 15, 2022

A Guide to the Best Holiday Music Events in Jax

Featured image for “Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus live from JME Studios”
Dec. 14, 2022

Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus live from JME Studios

Featured image for “The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022”
Dec. 13, 2022

The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022

Featured image for “The 10 Best Classical Albums of 2022”
Dec. 13, 2022

The 10 Best Classical Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Yes, Local Artists are Still Making Music Videos. And They’re Worth Watching”
Dec. 12, 2022

Yes, Local Artists are Still Making Music Videos. And They’re Worth Watching

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 New Songs by Jax Artists Out Now”
Dec. 12, 2022

Local Spotlight | 3 New Songs by Jax Artists Out Now

Featured image for “Alex G | Tiny Desk Concert”
Dec. 09, 2022

Alex G | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “The 10 Best Rock Albums of 2022”
Dec. 08, 2022

The 10 Best Rock Albums of 2022

Featured image for “The 20 Best R&B Albums of 2022”
Dec. 07, 2022

The 20 Best R&B Albums of 2022

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Parks and Razz Parks and Razz with Mommy's Little Helpers and more Jack Rabbits Tue. 12/20 @ 7:00 PM Eric Lindell with Anson Funderburgh Eric Lindell with Anson Funderburgh Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 12/20 @ 8:00 PM Heavens Slept Heavens Slept with Soapbar and Ducats Jack Rabbits Wed. 12/21 @ 7:00 PM Eric Lindell with Anson Funderburgh Eric Lindell with Anson Funderburgh Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 12/21 @ 8:00 PM Flag On Fire Flag On Fire with Friendly Fire and Lifted Riffs Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/22 @ 7:00 PM Leo Sun Leo Sun Bobby Kid, Cowboi, Brooke Garwood The Walrus Thu. 12/22 @ 7:00 PM Christmas with the Currys Christmas with the Currys Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 12/22 @ 8:00 PM Riot Ten Riot Ten with Jiqui, Bernzikial, and Bixxmntn Myth Nightclub Thu. 12/22 @ 9:00 PM The Julius Airwave The Julius Airwave with Everythingtome and Fun Light Jack Rabbits Fri. 12/23 @ 8:00 PM Ol' Cracker Ol’ Cracker with Brandon Lucas Jack Rabbits Mon. 12/26 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…