Playlist | December’s Best New Music

New tunes from Weyes Blood, King Gizzard, Run The Jewels and more

By JME Staff
Image

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist features the best new music emenanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze playlist includes the return of singer-songwriter Weyes Blood, the latest from producer Adrian Quesada, Aussies King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, an offering entirely in French from Christine and the Queens, a track from a new album of Run The Jewels remixes and much more. Plus there’s lots of music made right here in our own backyard, including a head-banging debut from local rock supergroup Majestic Mother, a club-stomping track from Eddy Braveaux and an international collab project called Cosmic Link, featuring Jax singer Jay Myztroh.

All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

