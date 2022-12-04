Go | The Best Concerts in Jax This Week

Jazz Jam, Wood Brothers, Selwyn Birchwood and a showcase of locally-made music videos

By JME Staff
Selwyn Birchwood performing
Decorated Tampa-bred bluesman Selwyn Birchwood plays Café Eleven on Friday | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, December 6

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Every Tuesday, fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts one of the city’s premier jazz jams. Standouts from the region’s avant-garde, including Kenny Hamilton, Stefan Klein, Stan piper, Taylor Roberts and Jonah Pierre are regulars.

Watch | $10 at the door | Map

Roots

The Wood Brothers – Tuesday, December 6 

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra Beach

Rootsy three-piece The Wood Brothers blend folk with jazz, blues, gospel and more, creating a singular style of Americana. The group plays PV Concert Hall on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Blues

Selwyn Birchwood – Friday, December 9

Café Eleven | St. Augustine Beach

Thirtysomething Tampa-born blues phenom Selwyn Birchwood is one of the most decorated guitarists of his generation. He plays St. Augustine’s Café Eleven on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie

Teal Peel, Visitation, Sib and more – Saturday, December 10 

The Walrus | Murray Hill

The Jacksonville Music Experience is supporting this local music video watch party at Murray Hill’s The Walrus. The event includes a screening of Jax-artist-made music videos with live performances by local acts Teal Peel, Visitation, Sib and more. Proceeds go to support the mission of White Harvest Farms, which provides nutritional food services to low-income communities. 

Watch | $10-20 Suggested Door Donation | Map 

In this article: Blue Jay Listening Room, Cafe Eleven, calendar, concerts, jacksonville, Jazz Jam, Live music, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Teal Peel and Wood Brothers

