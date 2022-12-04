Go | The Best Concerts in Jax This Week

Jazz Jam, Wood Brothers, Selwyn Birchwood and a showcase of locally-made music videos
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, December 6
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Every Tuesday, fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts one of the city’s premier jazz jams. Standouts from the region’s avant-garde, including Kenny Hamilton, Stefan Klein, Stan piper, Taylor Roberts and Jonah Pierre are regulars.
Roots
The Wood Brothers – Tuesday, December 6
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra Beach
Rootsy three-piece The Wood Brothers blend folk with jazz, blues, gospel and more, creating a singular style of Americana. The group plays PV Concert Hall on Tuesday.
Blues
Selwyn Birchwood – Friday, December 9
Café Eleven | St. Augustine Beach
Thirtysomething Tampa-born blues phenom Selwyn Birchwood is one of the most decorated guitarists of his generation. He plays St. Augustine’s Café Eleven on Friday.
Indie
Teal Peel, Visitation, Sib and more – Saturday, December 10
The Walrus | Murray Hill
The Jacksonville Music Experience is supporting this local music video watch party at Murray Hill’s The Walrus. The event includes a screening of Jax-artist-made music videos with live performances by local acts Teal Peel, Visitation, Sib and more. Proceeds go to support the mission of White Harvest Farms, which provides nutritional food services to low-income communities.