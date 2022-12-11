Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Jake Blount, Toubab Krewe, Trick Daddy and more
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Jam
Toubab Krewe – Wednesday, December 14
1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Popular Asheville jam-fusion outfit Toubab Krewe returns to 1904 Music Hall on Wednesday.
Americana
Jake Blount – Thursday, December 15
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Singer, scholar and multi-instrumentalist Jake Blount’s latest The New Faith reinterprets field recordings to tell a story about a time after the climate crisis has destroyed earth (read a review here). Blount plays Blue Jay on Thursday.
Electronic
Animal Clinic, Limo Scene, Glass Chapel – Friday, December 16
Bold Bean | Jacksonville Beach
Standouts from the local electronic scene Animal Clinic, Limo Scene and Glass Chapel perform during the second installment of the Print Pop-Up on Friday at Bold Bean Coffee Roasters’ Jacksonville Beach location.
Rap
Trick Daddy – Saturday, December 17
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Sunshine State-bred early 2000’s-hip-hop icon Trick Daddy performs with Trina, Jeezy and Plies at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday.
Singer-Songwriter
Jordan Tice, Liz and Lon Williamson – Sunday, December 18
Café Eleven | St. Augustine
A collective of singer-songwriters, including Jordan Tice, Liz and Lon Williamson and more perform at St. Augustine’s Café Eleven in support of conservation nonprofit Matanzas Riverkeeper on Sunday.