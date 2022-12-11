Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Jake Blount, Toubab Krewe, Trick Daddy and more

By JME Staff
Jake Blount press photo
Singer, scholar and multi-instrumentalist Jake Blount performs at Blue Jay on Thursday | Credit: Michelle Lotker, courtesy of the artist

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jam

Toubab Krewe – Wednesday, December 14

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular Asheville jam-fusion outfit Toubab Krewe returns to 1904 Music Hall on Wednesday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Americana 

Jake Blount – Thursday, December 15

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Singer, scholar and multi-instrumentalist Jake Blount’s latest The New Faith reinterprets field recordings to tell a story about a time after the climate crisis has destroyed earth (read a review here). Blount plays Blue Jay on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map  

Electronic 

Animal Clinic, Limo Scene, Glass Chapel – Friday, December 16

Bold Bean | Jacksonville Beach

Standouts from the local electronic scene Animal Clinic, Limo Scene and Glass Chapel perform during the second installment of the Print Pop-Up on Friday at Bold Bean Coffee Roasters’ Jacksonville Beach location. 

Watch | Free To Attend | Map

Rap 

Trick Daddy – Saturday, December 17 

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Sunshine State-bred early 2000’s-hip-hop icon Trick Daddy performs with Trina, Jeezy and Plies at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map  

Singer-Songwriter 

Jordan Tice, Liz and Lon Williamson – Sunday, December 18

Café Eleven | St. Augustine 

A collective of singer-songwriters, including Jordan Tice, Liz and Lon Williamson and more perform at St. Augustine’s Café Eleven in support of conservation nonprofit Matanzas Riverkeeper on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

