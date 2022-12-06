Bluegrass Phenom Billy Strings Returns to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in April

By Matthew Shaw
Billy Strings press photo
Billy Strings plays three nights at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre in April. | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass phenom and former “Guitar Player of the Year” award-winner Billy Strings will hit the St. Augustine Amphitheatre for an epic three-night run beginning Thursday, April 20.

The Michigan-born, Nashville-based Strings is known widely as a roots-music prodigy, his virtuosity earning him accolades from every major music publication, including Rolling Stone magazine, which called Strings “one of string music’s most dynamic young stars.” Strings’ 2019 record Home earned a GRAMMY for “Best Bluegrass Album.”Strings’ 2021 full-length Renewal, was a showcase of the artist’s deft songwriting, and accentuated by his musical prowess and proficiency in a range of genres, as he incorporates elements of bluegrass, rock, metal, psychedelia and more.

Strings’ latest Me / And / Dad is a collaboration with his father, who taught his son how to play guitar.

Strings brings his electric live show to The Amp on April 20, 21 and 22. Tickets for the tour will be available for pre-sale starting December 7 at 10am local time through Thursday, December 8 at 10pm local time. General on-sale begin Friday, December 9 at 10am local time. Registration for pre-sale tickets is now open.

