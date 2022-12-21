Matthew Shaw’s Favorite Albums of 2022

By Matthew Shaw
JME Contributor Matthew Shaw with some of his favorite albums
Credit: Design by Rain Henderson

My approach to music listening reminds me of the way former Daily Show host Jon Stewart used the action of a youth soccer match as an analogy for the short-attention span of cable news. In essence, the entire rosters of both teams descend upon the ball, the ball squirts aimlessly out of the pile, and once they identify where the ball has gone, both teams converge on it again, repeating the pattern in a chaotic loop.

In the same way, my attention can be drawn to one record one week, only to obsess over something completely different the next. But looking back at my 2022 listening habits, themes are evident. I was captivated by albums by several classically trained artists who creatively blended jazz or symphonic tradition with contemporary sounds (Robert Glasper, Ben Marc, isomonstrosity, Sudan Archives) and further endeared to artists who found a new voice traversing well-trodden paths (Plains, Angel Olsen, Drugdealer). Meanwhile, I found that there is always something impressive about an artist who, while maybe not diverging from the approach that brought them to my attention to begin with, is able to produce the best work of their careers (Dehd, Kevin Morby, Black Thought).

Here’s the list of soccer balls I chased this year. 

Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Glass Effect, Ben Marc

isomonstrosity, isomonstrosity 

Big Time, Angel Olsen

Cheat Codes, Black Thought and Danger Mouse

This Is A Photograph, Kevin Morby

A Few Good Things, Saba

Natural Brown Prom Queen, Sudan Archives

I Walked With You A Ways, Plains

Blue Skies, Dehd

And 20 more albums I really liked:

Earth Worship by Rubblebucket, Meridian Brothers & El Grupo Renacimiento by Meridian Brothers & El Grupo Renacimiento, Being Funny in a Foreign Language by The 1975, Lawn by Aldous Harding, Cruel Country by Wilco, GHETTO GODS by EARTHGANG, (watch my moves) by Kurt Vile, Where I’m Meant to Be by Ezra Collective, Melt My Eyez See Your Future by Denzel Curry, Finally, New by They Hate Change, Hi-Fidelity EP by Lava La Rue, MAHAL by Toro y Moi, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong by Sharon Van Etten, Hiding in Plain Sight by Drugdealer, JID013 by Katalyst, Skinty Fia by Fontaines D.C., Stumpwork by Dry Cleaning, Computers by Visitation, Panama ’77 by Daniel Villarreal, God Save the Animals by Alex G

In this article: Ben Marc, best of 2022, Black Thought, favorite albums, Kevin Morby, Matthew Shaw, New music and Robert Glasper

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Watch Jax Multi-Instrumentalist & Songwriter Animal Clinic Perform at Blue Jay Listening Room”
Dec. 21, 2022

Watch Jax Multi-Instrumentalist & Songwriter Animal Clinic Perform at Blue Jay Listening Room

Featured image for “Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63”
Dec. 21, 2022

Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63

Featured image for “Al Pete’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 20, 2022

Al Pete’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Carissa Marques’ Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 20, 2022

Carissa Marques’ Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “The Best Roots Music of 2022”
Dec. 19, 2022

The Best Roots Music of 2022

Featured image for “Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus live from JME Studios”
Dec. 19, 2022

Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus live from JME Studios

Featured image for “JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke”
Dec. 19, 2022

JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke

Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week”
Dec. 18, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Featured image for “A Guide to the Best Holiday Music Events in Jax”
Dec. 15, 2022

A Guide to the Best Holiday Music Events in Jax

Featured image for “The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022”
Dec. 13, 2022

The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2022

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Flag On Fire Flag On Fire with Friendly Fire and Lifted Riffs Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/22 @ 7:00 PM Leo Sun Leo Sun Bobby Kid, Cowboi, Brooke Garwood The Walrus Thu. 12/22 @ 7:00 PM Christmas with the Currys Christmas with the Currys Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 12/22 @ 8:00 PM Riot Ten Riot Ten with Jiqui, Bernzikial, and Bixxmntn Myth Nightclub Thu. 12/22 @ 9:00 PM Darren Robert Darren Robert with Trel Deleon and DJ 3Clopsi Justice Pub Fri. 12/23 @ 8:00 PM The Julius Airwave The Julius Airwave with Everythingtome and Fun Light Jack Rabbits Fri. 12/23 @ 8:00 PM Ol' Cracker Ol’ Cracker with Brandon Lucas Jack Rabbits Mon. 12/26 @ 7:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 12/27 @ 7:00 PM Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige with K-Michelle and Queen Naija VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 12/29 @ 8:00 PM Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/29 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…