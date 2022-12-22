Rain Henderson’s Favorite Albums of 2022

By Rain Henderson
Rain Henderson with some of her favorite records of 2022
Credit: Design by Rain Henderson

As we spin the final grooves of 2022, JME Contributors are recapping their favorite music of the year.

My listening habits tend to be littered with repetition. I’ll find one song or one album and let that sucker play over and over (and over) for days, sometimes weeks. If a sound clicks with me in a moment of time, it embeds itself into my inner being and goes to work, a plus when the music itself is repetitive. My brain gets pleasure out of redundancy. (Like I assume most people do, I listen to music most while I work.)

Though I generally find myself indulging in earlier tunes by the likes of some twee icons of yore, 2022 did provide me with some good hyper-fixations. Reviewing my 2022 listenings again proved my magnetized mood for all things familiar. A lot, if not all, of the albums bounce between some “existential” notion of questioning social structures. Searching, then disconnecting, transcending, then escaping the seemingly unreasonable nature of life as we know it. I guess that’s post punk for you. 

While I generally like to argue that lyrics outshine sound in the creation of connection to a piece of music, funny enough, all my most listened to albums sound the same: diary-cribbed phrases deployed in an un-enthusiastic manner, jammy breakouts, a sort of psychedelic thorny bit, melodic harmonies, very well-played guitar and tension. Lots of tension. Most of my previous crushes showed themselves on my top 2022 but two newcomers made their way into my heart via their yearning for human connection: Fontaines D.C. and Cola (previously disbanded members of Ought). 

Here’s my tops list, which, if nothing else, convinces me that I should get out more:

Stumpwork, Dry Cleaning

Skinty Fia, Fontaines D.C.

Warm Chris, Aldous Harding 

Deep in View, Cola

Sympathy For Life, Parquet Courts

In this article: Aldous Harding, best of 2022, Cola, Dry Cleaning, favorite albums, jacksonville, post punk and Rain Henderson

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Toni Smailagic’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Toni Smailagic’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Daniel A. Brown’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 22, 2022

Daniel A. Brown’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Matthew Shaw’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 21, 2022

Matthew Shaw’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Watch Jax Multi-Instrumentalist & Songwriter Animal Clinic Perform at Blue Jay Listening Room”
Dec. 21, 2022

Watch Jax Multi-Instrumentalist & Songwriter Animal Clinic Perform at Blue Jay Listening Room

Featured image for “Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63”
Dec. 21, 2022

Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63

Featured image for “Al Pete’s Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 20, 2022

Al Pete’s Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “Carissa Marques’ Favorite Albums of 2022”
Dec. 20, 2022

Carissa Marques’ Favorite Albums of 2022

Featured image for “The Best Roots Music of 2022”
Dec. 19, 2022

The Best Roots Music of 2022

Featured image for “Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus live from JME Studios”
Dec. 19, 2022

Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus live from JME Studios

Featured image for “JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke”
Dec. 19, 2022

JWJ Hip-Hop Festival to Honor Late Jax Rapper-Producer Paten Locke

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Flag On Fire Flag On Fire with Friendly Fire and Lifted Riffs Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/22 @ 7:00 PM Leo Sun Leo Sun Bobby Kid, Cowboi, Brooke Garwood The Walrus Thu. 12/22 @ 7:00 PM Christmas with the Currys Christmas with the Currys Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 12/22 @ 8:00 PM Riot Ten Riot Ten with Jiqui, Bernzikial, and Bixxmntn Myth Nightclub Thu. 12/22 @ 9:00 PM Darren Robert Darren Robert with Trel Deleon and DJ 3Clopsi Justice Pub Fri. 12/23 @ 8:00 PM The Julius Airwave The Julius Airwave with Everythingtome and Fun Light Jack Rabbits Fri. 12/23 @ 8:00 PM Ol' Cracker Ol’ Cracker with Brandon Lucas Jack Rabbits Mon. 12/26 @ 7:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 12/27 @ 7:00 PM Mary J. Blige Mary J. Blige with K-Michelle and Queen Naija VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 12/29 @ 8:00 PM Strangelove - The Depeche Mode Experience Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/29 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…