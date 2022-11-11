The Dandy Warhols, Os Mutantes, Sudan Archives and more to headline Winterland V in Jacksonville

Locally founded and independently run nonprofit music festival Winterland will return to Downtown Jacksonville’s Riverfront Plaza in February, according to a press release. And if the headliners for this year’s event are any indication, Winterland V is set to be the biggest independent music festival in recent memory. And, like last year, it’s free to attend.

Portland’s perennial purveyors of alt-grunge-psych-pop rock The Dandy Warhols get top billing, with legendary Brazilian rock outfit Os Mutantes, multi-instrumentalist and R&B/Soul singer and producer Sudan Archives, indie singer-songwriter Sasami also filling headlining slots. North Carolina psych sextet The Nude Party, Miami garage rockers Jacuzzi Boys and arty NYC punks Gustaf were also included in the initial announcement, with dozens more local, regional and national acts set to be announced in coming weeks.

Winterland V is held on February 25 and 26, 2023.

After the inaugural festival was held in a pop-up art space in Downtown Jacksonville in 2018, Winterland moved to Riverside in 2019, spreading out across multiple venues and businesses in the Five Points district. After a COVID-initiated hiatus in 2021, Winterland moved to Riverfront Plaza (the former site of the Landing), on the banks of the St. Johns River for the two-day Winterland IV, drawing an audience of more than 2,500 music fans.

Winterland V returns to Riverfront Plaza in 2023.

“We’re excited to continue to grow and bring curious minds together in Jacksonville,” says festival founder, musician and producer Glenn Michael Van Dyke.

New to Winterland V, the festival is accepting submissions from local, regional and national artists interested in performing at the event. Interested artists can apply at winterlandv.org.

Winterland V has put an emphasis on sustainability and community, partnering with local organizations like youth-centered surf nonprofit, the Jax Board Riders Club, and local artists on experiential installations made from recycled materials.

The festival will once again be free to attend. More lineup announcements forthcoming.

The Jacksonville Music Experience is the media sponsor for Winterland V. Stay tuned for more coverage of the festival, staff picks and and an interactive guide with information about artists, stages, set times, art installations, the vendor market, food trucks and after parties.