Fresh Squeeze | November New Music Playlist

New music from King Tuff, The 1975, Cate Le Bon, Jordana and more
Each month JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.
Our latest Fresh Squeeze playlist includes a rootsy-psychedelic return from King Tuff, new dreampop from Barrie, the latest avant-garde pop ditty from Cate Le Bon, the latest single from indie multi-instrumentalist Cautious Clay, more from The 1975‘s new record and another two dozen fresh tunes. Plus lots of music made right here in our own backyard, including an impressive ’80s-esque dancefloor gem from Visitation, an international collab featuring Jay Myztroh and cosmic folk from St. Augustine’s The Dewars.
All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.