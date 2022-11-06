Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Indie-pop duo Hovvdy, reggae star Kabaka Pyramid, guitar wizard Joe Satriani and more visit Jax this week

By JME Staff
Image
Indie-pop hitmakers Hovvdy perform at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Saturday | Credit: Pooneh Ghana, courtesy of the artist

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Country/Rock 

Th’ Legendary Shack Shakers – Tuesday, November 8

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

The Kentucky-bred group Th’ Legendary Shack Shakers have been providing a rollickingly good live show, combining country, rockabilly and other forms of Americana for going on three decades. They play Jack Rabbits on Tuesday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Guitar

Joe Satriani – Wednesday, November 9

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

Mercurial guitarist Joe Satriani brings his six-string wizardry to the PV Concert Hall on Wednesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Reggae

Kabaka Pyramid – Thursday, November 10 

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Jamaican star Kabaka Pyramid has collab’d with a who’s who of contemporary reggae artists, including Stephen Marley and Buju Banton. Pyramid performs at 1904 Music Hall on Thursday.  

Watch | Tickets | Map

Classical 

Brahms’ German Requiem – Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony takes on a set list made up of German composer Johannes Brahms’ catalog as well as fellow countryman Gustav Mahler’s on Friday and Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie-Pop 

Hovvdy – Saturday, November 12

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Indie-pop hitmaking duo Hovvdy bring their infectious tunes to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

