Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Indie-pop duo Hovvdy, reggae star Kabaka Pyramid, guitar wizard Joe Satriani and more visit Jax this week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Country/Rock
Th’ Legendary Shack Shakers – Tuesday, November 8
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
The Kentucky-bred group Th’ Legendary Shack Shakers have been providing a rollickingly good live show, combining country, rockabilly and other forms of Americana for going on three decades. They play Jack Rabbits on Tuesday.
Guitar
Joe Satriani – Wednesday, November 9
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Mercurial guitarist Joe Satriani brings his six-string wizardry to the PV Concert Hall on Wednesday.
Reggae
Kabaka Pyramid – Thursday, November 10
1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Jamaican star Kabaka Pyramid has collab’d with a who’s who of contemporary reggae artists, including Stephen Marley and Buju Banton. Pyramid performs at 1904 Music Hall on Thursday.
Classical
Brahms’ German Requiem – Friday & Saturday, November 11 & 12
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Symphony takes on a set list made up of German composer Johannes Brahms’ catalog as well as fellow countryman Gustav Mahler’s on Friday and Saturday.
Indie-Pop
Hovvdy – Saturday, November 12
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Indie-pop hitmaking duo Hovvdy bring their infectious tunes to San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Saturday.