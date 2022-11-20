Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

The Hip Abduction, Folk is People with rickoLus, Jazz on the River in Palatka

By JME Staff
Press photograph of The Hip Abduction
Florida jam-fusion outfit The Hip Abduction plays Intuition Ale Works on Friday | Credit: Ryan Noaker, courtesy of the artist

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jam 

The Hip Abduction – Friday, November 25

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Florida-based indie-electronic jam band The Hip Abduction is joined by reggae-rocker Joe Samba and FL singer-guitarist Sierra Lane at Intuition Ale Works on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Singer-Songwriter

rickoLus & Folk Is People – Saturday, November 26

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Two of the area’s best bards, Richard Colado (aka rickoLus) and Stacey Bennett (aka Folk is People) perform at Blue Jay Listening Room on Saturday night. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Jazz

Ulysses Owens Jr. – Sunday, November 27

Riverfront Park | Palatka

Grammy award-winning drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. performs at the Jazz on the River event at Palatka’s Riverfront Park on Sunday. The event runs from 4:40-8p.m. Admission is free. 

Watch | This is a Free Event | Map 

Pop Punk 

Keep Flying – Sunday, November 27

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Northeast-bred pop punkers Keep Flying play Jack Rabbits with support from local Danny Attack on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

In this article: Blue Jay Listening Room, concerts, Intuition Ale Works, Jack Rabbits, jacksonville, Live music and The Hip Abduction

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco is Refocusing a Spotlight on Ticketmaster’s Dominance”
Nov. 18, 2022

The Taylor Swift Ticket Fiasco is Refocusing a Spotlight on Ticketmaster’s Dominance

Featured image for “Jacksonville Concert Promoter Tib Miller had an Insatiable Need to Share Music”
Nov. 17, 2022

Jacksonville Concert Promoter Tib Miller had an Insatiable Need to Share Music

Featured image for “Randall Bramblett Talks About a Career Spent Pushing the Sonic Boundaries of Modern Roots”
Nov. 16, 2022

Randall Bramblett Talks About a Career Spent Pushing the Sonic Boundaries of Modern Roots

Featured image for “Watch | Acid Dad performs “Searchin'” live at the Jessie”
Nov. 15, 2022

Watch | Acid Dad performs “Searchin'” live at the Jessie

Featured image for “There’s Still No One Like Santigold”
Nov. 15, 2022

There’s Still No One Like Santigold

Featured image for “The Dandy Warhols, Os Mutantes, Sudan Archives and more to headline Winterland V in Jacksonville”
Nov. 14, 2022

The Dandy Warhols, Os Mutantes, Sudan Archives and more to headline Winterland V in Jacksonville

Featured image for “How The 1975’s Matty Healy Became the Bad Boy you Love to Roll your Eyes at”
Nov. 14, 2022

How The 1975’s Matty Healy Became the Bad Boy you Love to Roll your Eyes at

Featured image for “Low’s Mimi Parker had a Voice that Let the Light In”
Nov. 09, 2022

Low’s Mimi Parker had a Voice that Let the Light In

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 4 New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now”
Nov. 08, 2022

Local Spotlight | 4 New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now

Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | November New Music Playlist”
Nov. 07, 2022

Fresh Squeeze | November New Music Playlist

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 11/22 @ 7:00 PM The Hip Abduction The Hip Abduction with Joe Samba and Sierra Lane Intuition Ale Works Fri. 11/25 @ 7:30 PM Eric Sommer Eric Sommer with Old Wicked Hen Jack Rabbits Fri. 11/25 @ 8:00 PM Keith Harkin Keith Harkin with Corey McLean Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 11/25 @ 8:00 PM Jenni Reid Jenni Reid with Millie Hudson and Bethany LaRoche Jack Rabbits Sat. 11/26 @ 8:00 PM rickoLus & Folk Is People rickoLus & Folk Is People Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 11/26 @ 8:00 PM Keep Flying Keep Flying with Danny Attack Jack Rabbits Sun. 11/27 @ 7:00 PM Kalani Rose Kalani Rose with Kristen Lee and Jesabel The Walrus Sun. 11/27 @ 8:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 11/29 @ 7:00 PM Allman Family Revival: Allman Family Revival: with the Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, and more The Florida Theatre Wed. 11/30 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…