Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

The Hip Abduction, Folk is People with rickoLus, Jazz on the River in Palatka
Jam
The Hip Abduction – Friday, November 25
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Florida-based indie-electronic jam band The Hip Abduction is joined by reggae-rocker Joe Samba and FL singer-guitarist Sierra Lane at Intuition Ale Works on Friday.
Singer-Songwriter
rickoLus & Folk Is People – Saturday, November 26
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Two of the area’s best bards, Richard Colado (aka rickoLus) and Stacey Bennett (aka Folk is People) perform at Blue Jay Listening Room on Saturday night.
Jazz
Ulysses Owens Jr. – Sunday, November 27
Riverfront Park | Palatka
Grammy award-winning drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. performs at the Jazz on the River event at Palatka’s Riverfront Park on Sunday. The event runs from 4:40-8p.m. Admission is free.
Watch | This is a Free Event | Map
Pop Punk
Keep Flying – Sunday, November 27
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Northeast-bred pop punkers Keep Flying play Jack Rabbits with support from local Danny Attack on Sunday.