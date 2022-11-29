beabadoobee | Tiny Desk Concert

By Hazel Cills
Image

Beatrice Laus, who performs as beabadoobee, possesses the sort of soft, lilting voice that often runs the risk of getting lost in her signature sound — a mix of grungy, ’90s rock and noisy dream pop. Mix Laus the wrong way in a live setting and you miss out on vocals that lend whatever song they’re paired with an undeniable sweetness and sincerity.

But in her Tiny Desk performance, beabadoobee drops her rock and roll tendencies to a low simmer, giving her voice ample room to shine in a collection of songs suited for our quiet little corner. She begins with “See You Soon” on her acoustic guitar, the first of a string of tracks from her latest album, Beatopia, backed by a trio of strings and her longtime guitarist and collaborator Jacob Bugden (who she at one point politely ribs for failing at a recent attempt at crowd surfing while on tour).

Photo: Bob Boilen

“Ripples” and “The Perfect Pair” follow, before she closes out with an unreleased song. “I could have played ‘Coffee,’ but I’m not,” she says, laughing, referring to her 2017 viral hit, a song that sounds so simple given how far her music has come. Instead she plays what she refers to as “Glue song,” a love song about a romance so strong it sticks its lovers together — you guessed it — like glue.

SET LIST

  • “See You Soon”
  • “Perfect Pair”
  • “Ripples”
  • “Glue”

MUSICIANS

  • beabadoobee: vocals, guitar
  • Jacob Bugden: backing vocals, guitar
  • Kristine Kruta: cello
  • Erica Swindell: violin
  • Bobby Hecht: viola

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen
  • Director: Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Editor: Sofia Seidel
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel
  • Production Assistant: Jill Britton
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Marissa Lorusso, Hazel Cills, Ashley Pointer
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 11/29 @ 7:00 PM Allman Family Revival: Allman Family Revival: with the Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Donavon Frankenreiter, and more The Florida Theatre Wed. 11/30 @ 8:00 PM Mike Zito Mike Zito Cafe Eleven Wed. 11/30 @ 8:00 PM Allman Family After Party with Melody Trucks Band Allman Family After Party with Melody Trucks Band with Vaylor Trucks and Tony Tyler Band 1904 Music Hall Wed. 11/30 @ 9:00 PM Kyle Smith Kyle Smith with The Hulagans, George Spits, and Llamabeats Jack Rabbits Thu. 12/1 @ 7:00 PM Rome & Duddy (Dirty Heads) Rome & Duddy (Dirty Heads) Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Thu. 12/1 @ 7:00 PM Brown Eyed Women Brown Eyed Women Underbelly Thu. 12/1 @ 8:00 PM Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Dave Koz and Friends Christmas with David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White and Rebecca Jade The Florida Theatre Thu. 12/1 @ 8:00 PM Matt Hires Matt Hires Cafe Eleven Thu. 12/1 @ 8:00 PM Buku & G-Rex Buku & G-Rex Myth Nightclub Thu. 12/1 @ 9:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…