Submit Your Design to the AIGA Design & Music Poster Show

By Rain Henderson
Photo of a previous AIGA Jax Design + Music Poster Show
The AIGA Jax Design + Music Poster Show is held this year at King Maker Brewing in Riverside | Credit: Courtesy of AIGA Jax

Every year creatives gather to raise a glass to both the irresistible vibrations we call music and our flourishing arts community in support of The American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) Jacksonville.

Flyer for this year's AIGA Jax Design + Music Poster Show

The AIGA Jax Design & Music Poster Show is back in a big way this year with performances from DJ Boborose, Folk is People and The Dog Apollo on Saturday, December 3 at Riverside’s King Maker Brewing. Plus, anyone with ten dollars and good taste is invited to design a poster inspired by their favorite band to be hung on display at the event. Those who submit designs will get an 18×24” poster to take home, entry to the event and a spot in the online gallery. (Bonus points if you choose a local musician or one of the performing artists!)

Designer or not, all music lovers are encouraged to join in on the fun and support AIGA. Submissions are due Wednesday, November 22. (How to submit)

The AIGA Jax Design + Music Poster Show is held on Saturday, December 3 at King Maker Brewing. Admission is free for those who submit music poster designs, $15 for AIGA Jax members and $20 for nonmembers.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 11/22 @ 7:00 PM The Hip Abduction The Hip Abduction with Joe Samba and Sierra Lane Intuition Ale Works Fri. 11/25 @ 7:30 PM Eric Sommer Eric Sommer with Old Wicked Hen Jack Rabbits Fri. 11/25 @ 8:00 PM Keith Harkin Keith Harkin with Corey McLean Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 11/25 @ 8:00 PM Synth Nite Synth Nite Grandmother, Florida Smash Hits, Senski and more The Walrus Sat. 11/26 @ 6:00 PM Jenni Reid Jenni Reid with Millie Hudson and Bethany LaRoche Jack Rabbits Sat. 11/26 @ 8:00 PM rickoLus & Folk Is People rickoLus & Folk Is People Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 11/26 @ 8:00 PM Ulysses Owens Jr. Ulysses Owens Jr. Jazz on the River Riverside Park Sun. 11/27 @ 4:30 PM Keep Flying Keep Flying with Danny Attack Jack Rabbits Sun. 11/27 @ 7:00 PM Kalani Rose Kalani Rose with Kristen Lee and Jesabel The Walrus Sun. 11/27 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…

