Submit Your Design to the AIGA Design & Music Poster Show

Every year creatives gather to raise a glass to both the irresistible vibrations we call music and our flourishing arts community in support of The American Institute of Graphic Arts (AIGA) Jacksonville.

The AIGA Jax Design & Music Poster Show is back in a big way this year with performances from DJ Boborose, Folk is People and The Dog Apollo on Saturday, December 3 at Riverside’s King Maker Brewing. Plus, anyone with ten dollars and good taste is invited to design a poster inspired by their favorite band to be hung on display at the event. Those who submit designs will get an 18×24” poster to take home, entry to the event and a spot in the online gallery. (Bonus points if you choose a local musician or one of the performing artists!)

Designer or not, all music lovers are encouraged to join in on the fun and support AIGA. Submissions are due Wednesday, November 22. (How to submit)

The AIGA Jax Design + Music Poster Show is held on Saturday, December 3 at King Maker Brewing. Admission is free for those who submit music poster designs, $15 for AIGA Jax members and $20 for nonmembers.