Watch | Acid Dad performs “Searchin'” live at the Jessie

New York-based garage-psych band Acid Dad has built a substantial national following, blending ’70s guitar riffage with the primal energy of ’60s rock and roll across sprawling collections like 2021’s Take it From the Dead.

The trio — Vaughn Hunt (vocals, guitar), Sean Fahey (vocals, guitar) and Trevor Mustoe (drums) — stopped through Jacksonville during a recent tour of the East Coast to perform at the Winterland Presents Our Music, Our Future event at the Jessie Ball duPont nonprofit center in the heart of the city’s Downtown. The building’s loading docks seemed a fitting vortex for a band that takes a no frills approach to creating an engrossing sonic maelstrom.

We captured the band in full-flight performing “Searchin,'” the opening track from their latest full-length. Backed by visuals from local artist Tachyons+, it was a truly trippy scene. Watch above.

