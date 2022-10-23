Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

The Chats, Amos Lee, JD Pinkus and more

By JME Staff
The Chats
Aussie punk lords The Chats perform at Underbelly on Wednesday | Credit: Luke Henery, courtesy of the artist

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s shows, go to our calendar page.

Singer-Songwriter

Amos Lee – Tuesday, October 25

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Fresh off the release of Dreamland, his eighth studio album of infectious folk, Philly singer-songwriter Amos Lee performs at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Punk

The Chats – Wednesday, October 26

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville 

Irreverent and hugely popular Aussie punkers The Chats perform at Underbelly with Gymshorts on Wednesday.

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Folk

JD Pinkus – Friday, October 28

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Noted Butthole Surfers bassist and solo-banjo performer JD Pinkus plays Jack Rabbits on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie Rock  

Myles Brandon EP Release – Sunday, October 30

Murray Hill Theatre | Murray Hill

Three emerging Jax indie bands – Myles Brandon, Seagate and The Citrus Trees – fill out an all local bill in support of Brandon’s EP release at Murray Hill Theatre on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

