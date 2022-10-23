Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

The Chats, Amos Lee, JD Pinkus and more
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Singer-Songwriter
Amos Lee – Tuesday, October 25
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Fresh off the release of Dreamland, his eighth studio album of infectious folk, Philly singer-songwriter Amos Lee performs at the Florida Theatre on Tuesday.
Punk
The Chats – Wednesday, October 26
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Irreverent and hugely popular Aussie punkers The Chats perform at Underbelly with Gymshorts on Wednesday.
Folk
JD Pinkus – Friday, October 28
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Noted Butthole Surfers bassist and solo-banjo performer JD Pinkus plays Jack Rabbits on Friday.
Indie Rock
Myles Brandon EP Release – Sunday, October 30
Murray Hill Theatre | Murray Hill
Three emerging Jax indie bands – Myles Brandon, Seagate and The Citrus Trees – fill out an all local bill in support of Brandon’s EP release at Murray Hill Theatre on Sunday.