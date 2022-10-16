Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Kevin Morby, Maggie Rose, W.I.T.C.H. and more
Indie-Folk
Kevin Morby – Tuesday, October 18
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Fresh off the critical success of his new full length, This Is A Photograph, singer-songwriter Kevin Morby visits Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday.
Singer-Songwriter
Andy Zipf, Ricky Kendall, Lauris Vidal – Thursday, October 20
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
A trio of Florida-based troubadours – Andy Zipf, Ricky Kendall and Lauris Vidal – share the stage at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room for the first of a new series called Songwriters Night.
Country/Soul
Maggie Rose – Thursday, October 20
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Country singer Maggie Rose crossed over to R&B and soul with her 2021 smash Have a Seat. Rose performs at Intuition on Thursday.
Zamrock
W.I.T.C.H. – Friday, October 21
JME Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville
Legendary Zambian rock band W.I.T.C.H. headlines a special night of music at WJCT Studios, performing on the JME SOundstage with two Los Angeles-based groups, the indie band PAINT and the psychedelic rock outfit Frankie and the Witch Fingers.