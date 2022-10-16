Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Kevin Morby, Maggie Rose, W.I.T.C.H. and more

By JME Staff
Kevin Morby
Kevin Morby plays Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday. | Credit: Johnny Eastland, courtesy of the artist

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s shows, go to our calendar page.

Indie-Folk

Kevin Morby – Tuesday, October 18

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Fresh off the critical success of his new full length, This Is A Photograph, singer-songwriter Kevin Morby visits Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Singer-Songwriter

Andy Zipf, Ricky Kendall, Lauris Vidal – Thursday, October 20 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

A trio of Florida-based troubadours – Andy Zipf, Ricky Kendall and Lauris Vidal – share the stage at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room for the first of a new series called Songwriters Night.  

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Country/Soul 

Maggie Rose – Thursday, October 20 

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Country singer Maggie Rose crossed over to R&B and soul with her 2021 smash Have a Seat. Rose performs at Intuition on Thursday.  

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Zamrock 

W.I.T.C.H. – Friday, October 21

JME Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

Legendary Zambian rock band W.I.T.C.H. headlines a special night of music at WJCT Studios, performing on the JME SOundstage with two Los Angeles-based groups, the indie band PAINT and the psychedelic rock outfit Frankie and the Witch Fingers. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

