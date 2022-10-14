Go | Kevin Morby at Intuition Ale Works

Singer-songwriter Kevin Morby is currently on tour in support of his critically acclaimed new record, This Is A Photograph (out now on Dead Oceans), and will make a pitstop in Jacksonville at the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works’ Downtown taproom on Tuesday, October 18.

Before 2014’s critically acclaimed Singing Saw, Morby was already a veteran of the indie music scene. As the bassist for New York folk band Woods and co-founder of indie rock group The Babies, Morby had previously released an album of earnest singer-songwriter tunes to some fanfare. But Singing Saw, which included the jangly rocker “Dorothy” and the pensive, socially conscious ballad “Cut Me Down,” was a breakout for the artist. Subsequent collaborations with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, and a steady flow of solo records, have increased Morby’s profile.

Morby’s latest, This Is A Photograph, his seventh full length, has earned nearly universal praise from critics, and the Kansas City-bred songwriter and recently been profiled in the New York Times and the New Yorker.

Morby plays the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Tuesday, October 18. Tickets for the show go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m.