Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Victor Wooten, The War On Drugs, Zac Brown Band, Melvins and more

By JME Staff
Press photograph of rock band The War on Drugs
Credit: Press photograph by Shawn Brackbill courtesy of the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

There are a ton of household-name acts visiting the First Coast this week. Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville.

Virtuosity

Victor Wooten & Steve Bailey – Wednesday, October 5

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Ace of the bass guitar Victor Wooten teams with fellow six-string fretless phenom Steve Bailey and drummer Derico Watson for Bass Extremes, a master class of low-end exploration at the PV Concert Hall. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie Rock 

The War On Drugs – Thursday, October 6 

The Amp | St. Augustine

Since releasing their breakout, critically lauded full-length, Lost in a Dream, in 2014, Philadelphia’s The War On Drugs is one of the most commercially successful indie rock acts of the last decade. The group plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Country 

Zac Brown Band – Friday, October 7 

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Wildly popular country and pop act  Zac Brown Band performs tunes from their catalog of feel-good earworms at Daily’s Place on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Sludge 

Melvins – Sunday, October 9 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Pioneers of sludge metal, the iconic Melvins continue to bring the noise, even as they round out their fourth decade as a band. The trio plays Jack Rabbits on Sunday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

In this article: calendar, concerts, jacksonville, Live music, Melvins, st. augustine, The War On Drugs, Victor Wooten and Zac Brown Band

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | The Best New Music of October”
Oct. 03, 2022

Fresh Squeeze | The Best New Music of October

Featured image for “Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Cool It Down’ is an Exhilarating Yet Unhurried Return”
Oct. 02, 2022

Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Cool It Down’ is an Exhilarating Yet Unhurried Return

Featured image for “Watch | Howdy live in the Studio 4 at WJCT”
Sep. 27, 2022

Watch | Howdy live in the Studio 4 at WJCT

Featured image for “Pharoah Sanders, Giant of Spirit-Driven Jazz, Dies at 81”
Sep. 25, 2022

Pharoah Sanders, Giant of Spirit-Driven Jazz, Dies at 81

Featured image for “Another Side of Bad Madonna”
Sep. 22, 2022

Another Side of Bad Madonna

Featured image for “The Uneasy Confessions of Alex G”
Sep. 21, 2022

The Uneasy Confessions of Alex G

Featured image for “How Charley Crockett Makes New Music Sound Old (and Old Music Sound Brand New)”
Sep. 19, 2022

How Charley Crockett Makes New Music Sound Old (and Old Music Sound Brand New)

Featured image for “Marc Bolan and T. Rex Blended the Visionary with the Saccharine”
Sep. 15, 2022

Marc Bolan and T. Rex Blended the Visionary with the Saccharine

Featured image for “Allison Russell | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 14, 2022

Allison Russell | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Watch | Sailor Goon live at Blue Jay Listening Room”
Sep. 13, 2022

Watch | Sailor Goon live at Blue Jay Listening Room

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

The Limit Breakers The Limit Breakers 1904 Music Hall Wed. 10/5 @ 7:00 PM Bass Extremes: Victor Wooten Bass Extremes: Victor Wooten with Steve Bailey and Derico Watson Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Wed. 10/5 @ 8:00 PM The War on Drugs The War on Drugs The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 10/6 @ 7:00 PM Benise Benise The Florida Theatre Thu. 10/6 @ 7:30 PM JP Soars’ Gypsy Blue Revue JP Soars’ Gypsy Blue Revue featuring Anne Harris Cafe Eleven Thu. 10/6 @ 8:00 PM Baby Jake Baby Jake Underbelly Fri. 10/7 @ 7:00 PM Zac Brown Band Zac Brown Band with Robert Randolph Band Daily’s Place Fri. 10/7 @ 7:00 PM Shawn Mendes Shawn Mendes with Tate McRae VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 10/7 @ 7:30 PM American Blonde American Blonde with JT Broyles Cafe Eleven Fri. 10/7 @ 8:00 PM Hotel California: “A Salute to the Eagles” Hotel California: “A Salute to the Eagles” The Florida Theatre Fri. 10/7 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…