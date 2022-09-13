Watch | Sailor Goon live at Blue Jay Listening Room

Jax singer-songwriter Sailor Goon spins and sings in Jax Beach
With the release of several singles that blend jazz, neo-soul, psychedelia and pop under her alter ego Sailor Goon, Jacksonville vocalist Kayla Le has had our attention for some time now. Indeed, at the beginning of the year we named her one of the 10 Jacksonville artists to watch in 2022.
Just a few months after the release of her latest single, “Persian Rugs” (which was featured on NPR Music’s #NowPlaying blog earlier this year), we invited Le to participate in our JME Showcase Series stop at the Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach. She arrived for soundcheck, mixer and sampler in hand, prepared to share a wholly original set with the captivated Blue Jay audience.
Click play to watch Le perform the unreleased tracks “Benz 2” and “Fly” from the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room.
Credits
Audio Engineer: Jack Mock
Mix/Master: Jack Mock
Cameras: Rich Conner, David Luckin
Editor: Rich Conner
For more live performance videos featuring local, regional and national artists, check out WJCT’s YouTube page.