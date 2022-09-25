Go | The Best Concerts of the Week in and Around Jax

Jax Symphony returns, Lucius on the Backyard Stage and more

By JME Staff
Lucius press photo
Indie-pop band Lucius performs on the Backyard Stage, as one of several free concerts closing out this year's Sing Out Loud festival. | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival continues this week. To dig in deeper on this year’s festival, consult our interactive guide to this year’s Sing Out Loud.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Indie

Barns Courtney – Tuesday, September 27

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

British indie artist Barns Courtney has earned quite the global following. He’ll perform at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Tuesday night. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

R&B/Soul/Funk

Earth, Wind & Fire – Tuesday, September 27

The Amp | St. Augustine

Earth, Wind & Fire’s influence on contemporary music is profound and undeniably elemental to the progression and fusion of American musical styles. The legendary group visits the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Tuesday.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie-Pop 

Lucius – Friday, September 30

Backyard Stage | St. Augustine 

All good (and FREE) things must come to an end, and Sing Out Loud wraps up a month of music with indie-pop quartet Lucius on the Backyard Stage of The Amp on Friday.

Watch | FREE | Map 

Classical 

Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 – Friday September 30 & Saturday, October 1

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Symphony is back for another season, performing works by Shostakovich, Stravinsky, and Tchaikovsky with pianist Tianxu An on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch | Tickets | Map 

JME's Sing Out Loud Interactive Guide

a photo collage of artists performing at Sing Out Loud

Sing Out Loud returns to St. Augustine this September for an entire month of FREE concerts and music programming.

