Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this week

St. Aug Songwriters Fest, HC at Underbelly, indie at the Walrus and Shovels & Rope

By JME Staff
Shovels & Rope
Sing Out Loud continues this weekend in St. Augustine with dozens of free performances, including DIY indie-folk husband-and-wife duo Shovels & Rope, who play on the Backyard Stage on Sunday | Credit: Press photo courtesy of the artists

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners and dozens of local performers popping up a local venues around town, continues this week. To dig in deeper on this year’s festival, consult our interactive guide to this year’s Sing Out Loud.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Hardcore

Stick To Your Guns – Thursday, September 22

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular OC (that’s Orange County) HC (that’s Hardcore) band Stick To Your Guns performs at Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville with support from Kublai Khan, Belmont, Koyo, and Foreign Hands.

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie 

Luci Lind – Thursday, September 22

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Indie bedroom-pop artist Luci Lind performs at ultra-cool Murray Hill bar The Walrus with support from Matt Schultz and Rodger the Rover.

Watch | Tickets at the Door | Map 

Singer-Songwriter

St. Augustine Songwriters Festival – Friday-Sunday, September 23-25

Multiple Venues | St. Augustine

St Augustine Songwriters Fest flyer

Sing Out Loud Presents the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival with multiple days of performances by nationally acclaimed song-crafters at various venues around the oldest city. Head to our SOL interactive guide for the full list of venues and performers. 

FREE | Map 

Indie-Folk 

Shovels & Rope – Sunday, September 25

Backyard Stage | St. Augustine 

Husband-and-wife DIY folk duo Shovels & Rope play for free on the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre as part of Sing Out Loud. 

Watch | Free | Map 

In this article: concert calendar, concerts, jacksonville, Live music, Luci Lind, Shovels & Rope, Sing Out Loud, St. Augustine Songwriters Festival and Stick to your gun

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Marc Bolan and T. Rex Blended the Visionary with the Saccharine”
Sep. 15, 2022

Marc Bolan and T. Rex Blended the Visionary with the Saccharine

Featured image for “Allison Russell | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 14, 2022

Allison Russell | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Watch | Sailor Goon live at Blue Jay Listening Room”
Sep. 13, 2022

Watch | Sailor Goon live at Blue Jay Listening Room

Featured image for “Sudan Archives’ vibrant music of exploration”
Sep. 12, 2022

Sudan Archives’ vibrant music of exploration

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 4 Great New Tracks from Jax Artists Out Now”
Sep. 12, 2022

Local Spotlight | 4 Great New Tracks from Jax Artists Out Now

Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week”
Sep. 11, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week

Featured image for “Jax Resident and Videographer Richard Borders Illuminated the ‘60s Rock Scene and Beyond”
Sep. 09, 2022

Jax Resident and Videographer Richard Borders Illuminated the ‘60s Rock Scene and Beyond

Featured image for “Sing Out Loud Staff Picks”
Sep. 07, 2022

Sing Out Loud Staff Picks

Featured image for “Just Announced | Australian punks The Chats at Underbelly”
Sep. 07, 2022

Just Announced | Australian punks The Chats at Underbelly

Featured image for “A lawsuit over Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ naked baby album cover is dismissed (again)”
Sep. 06, 2022

A lawsuit over Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’ naked baby album cover is dismissed (again)

JME's Sing Out Loud Interactive Guide

a photo collage of artists performing at Sing Out Loud

Sing Out Loud returns to St. Augustine this September for an entire month of FREE concerts and music programming.

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Jack White Jack White with special guest Cat Power The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Mon. 09/19 @ 7:00 PM Exodus Exodus with Death Angel and Rhythm of Fear 1904 Music Hall Tue. 09/20 @ 7:00 PM Andy McKee Andy McKee with Calum Graham Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Tue. 09/20 @ 7:30 PM Music Business Panel Discussion Music Business Panel Discussion Sing Out Loud Odd Birds Wed. 09/21 @ 4:30 PM Stick To Your Guns Stick To Your Guns with Kublai Khan, Belmont, Koyo, and Foreign Hands Underbelly Thu. 09/22 @ 6:00 PM Raven Raven with Riot Act Jack Rabbits Thu. 09/22 @ 7:00 PM Diamond Rio Diamond Rio Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Thu. 09/22 @ 7:30 PM Luci Lind Luci Lind with Matt Schultz and Rodger the Rover The Walrus Thu. 09/22 @ 8:30 PM St. Augustine Songwriters Festival St. Augustine Songwriters Festival Sing Out Loud Prohibition Kitchen Fri. 09/23 @ 12:00 PM St. Augustine Songwriters Festival St. Augustine Songwriters Festival Sing Out Loud Colonial Oak Music Park Fri. 09/23 @ 3:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…