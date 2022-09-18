Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners and dozens of local performers popping up a local venues around town, continues this week. To dig in deeper on this year’s festival, consult our interactive guide to this year’s Sing Out Loud.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Hardcore

Stick To Your Guns – Thursday, September 22

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Popular OC (that’s Orange County) HC (that’s Hardcore) band Stick To Your Guns performs at Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville with support from Kublai Khan, Belmont, Koyo, and Foreign Hands.

Watch | Tickets | Map

Indie

Luci Lind – Thursday, September 22

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Indie bedroom-pop artist Luci Lind performs at ultra-cool Murray Hill bar The Walrus with support from Matt Schultz and Rodger the Rover.

Watch | Tickets at the Door | Map

Singer-Songwriter

St. Augustine Songwriters Festival – Friday-Sunday, September 23-25

Multiple Venues | St. Augustine

Sing Out Loud Presents the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival with multiple days of performances by nationally acclaimed song-crafters at various venues around the oldest city. Head to our SOL interactive guide for the full list of venues and performers.

FREE | Map

Indie-Folk

Shovels & Rope – Sunday, September 25

Backyard Stage | St. Augustine

Husband-and-wife DIY folk duo Shovels & Rope play for free on the Backyard Stage at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre as part of Sing Out Loud.

Watch | Free | Map