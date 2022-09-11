Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week

Sing Out Loud continues. Plus Built To Spill, Pup, The Fixx and more!

By JME Staff
Built to Spill
Doug Martsch's legendary Built To Spill plays Jack Rabbits in San Marco | Credit: Illustration by Alex Graham

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners and dozens of local performers popping up a local venues around town, continues this week. To dig in deeper on this year’s festival, consult our interactive guide to this year’s Sing Out Loud.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Indie Rock 

Built To Spill – Wednesday, September 14

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Now in their third-decade of music making, Boise, Idaho indie icons Built To Spill made their triumphant return with 2022’s When the Wind Forgets Your Name, the group’s first-ever release on Seattle’s Sub Pop Records. Built To Spill plays Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Wednesday night. The show is sold out, but it’s worth leaving no stone unturned – call a friend! 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

All-Starr Band

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band – Thursday, September 15

The Amp | St. Augustine

The always dapper, enduring – everybody’s fave Beatle – Richard Starkey, aka Ringo Starr, performs classic tunes and Starkey originals with his All Starr Band at The Amp on Thursday. Another sold-out show in Northeast Florida. Again, call a friend!  

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Indie Rock 

Snail Mail – Friday, September 16

The Backyard Stage | St. Augustine

Named Billboard’s top emerging artist in 2021, as Snail Mail singer and guitarist Lindsey Jordan is harnessing what is widely considered one of the most compelling voices in independent music. Snail Mail performs for free on the St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s Backyard Stage on Friday as part of Sing Out Loud. Dig into our SOL Interactive Guide for all the free events happening this month. 

Watch | FREE | Map 

Classic Rock

The Fixx – Saturday, September 17 

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

“One thing leads to another” and then you get tickets to see London-brad rock legends The Fixx at the PV Concert Hall on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

Punk 

PUP – Saturday, September 17

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Canadian punks PUP bring their decade-long commitment to raucous racket, which includes 2022’s The Unraveling of PUPtheband to Intuition Ale Works on Saturday night. 

Watch | Tickets | Map 

Various Artists

Florida Fin Fest – Saturday & Sunday, September 17 & 18

Seawalk Pavilion | Jacksonville Beach

In support of JU’s ocean research nonprofit OCEARCH, the Florida Fin Fest returns to Seawalk Pavilion in Jax Beach with performances by John Oates from “Hall and Oates,” Moon Taxi, Honey Hounds, The Band Be Easy, The Ries Brothers, and more. 

Watch | FREE | Map 

