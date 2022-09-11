Go | The Best Concerts In and Around Jax this Week

Sing Out Loud continues. Plus Built To Spill, Pup, The Fixx and more!
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners and dozens of local performers popping up a local venues around town, continues this week. To dig in deeper on this year’s festival, consult our interactive guide to this year’s Sing Out Loud.
Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.
Indie Rock
Built To Spill – Wednesday, September 14
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Now in their third-decade of music making, Boise, Idaho indie icons Built To Spill made their triumphant return with 2022’s When the Wind Forgets Your Name, the group’s first-ever release on Seattle’s Sub Pop Records. Built To Spill plays Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Wednesday night. The show is sold out, but it’s worth leaving no stone unturned – call a friend!
All-Starr Band
Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band – Thursday, September 15
The Amp | St. Augustine
The always dapper, enduring – everybody’s fave Beatle – Richard Starkey, aka Ringo Starr, performs classic tunes and Starkey originals with his All Starr Band at The Amp on Thursday. Another sold-out show in Northeast Florida. Again, call a friend!
Indie Rock
Snail Mail – Friday, September 16
The Backyard Stage | St. Augustine
Named Billboard’s top emerging artist in 2021, as Snail Mail singer and guitarist Lindsey Jordan is harnessing what is widely considered one of the most compelling voices in independent music. Snail Mail performs for free on the St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s Backyard Stage on Friday as part of Sing Out Loud. Dig into our SOL Interactive Guide for all the free events happening this month.
Classic Rock
The Fixx – Saturday, September 17
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
“One thing leads to another” and then you get tickets to see London-brad rock legends The Fixx at the PV Concert Hall on Saturday.
Punk
PUP – Saturday, September 17
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Canadian punks PUP bring their decade-long commitment to raucous racket, which includes 2022’s The Unraveling of PUPtheband to Intuition Ale Works on Saturday night.
Various Artists
Florida Fin Fest – Saturday & Sunday, September 17 & 18
Seawalk Pavilion | Jacksonville Beach
In support of JU’s ocean research nonprofit OCEARCH, the Florida Fin Fest returns to Seawalk Pavilion in Jax Beach with performances by John Oates from “Hall and Oates,” Moon Taxi, Honey Hounds, The Band Be Easy, The Ries Brothers, and more.