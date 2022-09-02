Interview | EDM artist Darude on his upcoming 904 Day DJ set in Jax

By Heather Schatz
Image
Darude performing at the Future Music Festival | Credit: Courtesy of the artist

Darude, one of electronic dance music’s most influential stars, will spin a set at Myth Nighclub on Sunday, September 4 (aka 904 Day).

The Finnish DJ and producer, whose real name is Ville Virtanen, is best known for his 1999 hit “Sandstorm,” which went on to became one of the best-selling electronic dance singles in music history.

Since its release, “Sandstorm,” which hews more trance than techno, has sold more than 10 million units, and racked up more than 600 million streams. Due to its crossover appeal, “Sandstorm” has been played in a number of places you wouldn’t normally expect to hear dance music, from sports stadiums to symphony halls.

However, there’s a lot more to Darude’s repertoire than just “Sandstorm.” He’s released four full-length albums — Before the Storm, Rush, Label This! and Moments — and received numerous accolades and awards.

He’s not resting on his laurels though, as he continues to tour and release new music, such as a remix of “Just Believe.”

Credit: Press photo by Nana Simelius

I recently had the opportunity to catch up with Darude. From his home in Finland, he talked about why he loves Jax, what he’s currently spinning during his live sets and the longevity of “Sandstorm.” Click play below to hear the full interview.

Listen to the full interview with Darude

Darude performs at Myth Nightclub in Downtown Jacksonville on Sunday, September 4th. Tickets start at $15. The event begins at 9 p.m.

In this article: 904 Day, dance music, Darude, EDM, Interview, jacksonville, Myth Nightclub and Sandstorm

