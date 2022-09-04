Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this Week

Sing Out Loud kicks off with lots of local talent

By JME Staff
Sing Out Loud logo

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

This week marks the start of Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners and dozens of local performers popping up a local venues around town. To dig in deeper on this year’s festival, consult our interactive guide to this year’s Sing Out Loud.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Dark Wave 

Solar Fake – Friday, September 9

Archetype | Riverside 

German post-pop, dark wave outfit Solar Fake performs at Archetype in Riverside on Friday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map  

Various Artists

Underwire Collective Showcase – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, September 9-11

Planet Sarbez & Dog Rose Brewing | St. Augustine 

Established in 2019 by St. Augustine locals Bianca Dawson and Kinsley Stewart, Underwire Collective uses music to put a spotlight on BIPOC femmes, trans and queer creatives.Underwire hosts three showcases throughout the weekend with performances by Bebe Deluxe, Dust Fuss, Folk is People and more. Go to JME’s Sing Out Loud guide for a full list of venues and performers. 

Watch | Free | Map

Various Artists

Sing Out Loud Local Showcases – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, September 9-11

Multiple Venues | St. Augustine 

In addition to free performances by national acts, Sing Out Loud also hosts dozens of concerts featuring local artists throughout the month of September.

Watch | Free | Map

Country 

The Malpass Brothers – Saturday, September 10

Thrasher Horne Center | Orange Park

Throwback-country duo The Malpass Brothers perform at the Thrasher Horne Center on Saturday. 

Watch | Tickets | Map

In this article: best shows, concert calendar, concerts, Guide, jacksonville, Live music, September, Sing Out Loud and st. augustine

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Interview | EDM artist Darude on his upcoming 904 Day DJ set in Jax”
Sep. 02, 2022

Interview | EDM artist Darude on his upcoming 904 Day DJ set in Jax

Featured image for “Playlist | The Best New Music Out Now”
Aug. 31, 2022

Playlist | The Best New Music Out Now

Featured image for “Against the odds | How Blondie shattered the conventions of punk and pop”
Aug. 29, 2022

Against the odds | How Blondie shattered the conventions of punk and pop

Featured image for “Jax Symphony’s Courtney Lewis Debuts at the Hollywood Bowl”
Aug. 24, 2022

Jax Symphony’s Courtney Lewis Debuts at the Hollywood Bowl

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 4 Great New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now”
Aug. 23, 2022

Local Spotlight | 4 Great New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now

Featured image for “Just Announced | Legendary Zamrock group W.I.T.C.H. on the JME Soundstage”
Aug. 23, 2022

Just Announced | Legendary Zamrock group W.I.T.C.H. on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “Just Announced | Snail Mail, Shovels & Rope Among Headliners for Sing Out Loud 2022”
Aug. 20, 2022

Just Announced | Snail Mail, Shovels & Rope Among Headliners for Sing Out Loud 2022

Featured image for “‘Cheat Codes’ is the album Black Thought couldn’t have made until now”
Aug. 20, 2022

‘Cheat Codes’ is the album Black Thought couldn’t have made until now

Featured image for “Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 20, 2022

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “The Clash’s Crucial Reggae”
Aug. 20, 2022

The Clash’s Crucial Reggae

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Nascar Aloe Nascar Aloe Jack Rabbits Mon. 09/5 @ 7:00 PM Alpha Wolf Alpha Wolf with Bodysnatcher and Vatican Archetype Tue. 09/6 @ 6:00 PM Sing Out Loud Showcase Sing Out Loud Showcase Joshua Hedley, Davis Loose, and Kirk Whalen Colonial Oak Music Park Fri. 09/9 @ 6:00 PM Shayne The Prophet Shayne The Prophet with JYXD3N, Mr. C.H.U.R.C.H, Amahd, and Magnify Worship Murray Hill Theatre Fri. 09/9 @ 7:00 PM Solar Fake Solar Fake with Matte Blvck Archetype Fri. 09/9 @ 7:00 PM Underwire Collective Showcase Underwire Collective Showcase Bebe Deluxe, Half My Home and Dust Fuss Planet Sarbez Fri. 09/9 @ 7:00 PM Matisyahu Matisyahu The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 09/9 @ 7:30 PM Sing Out Loud Local Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Showcase Velvet Meadow and Mocha Rocha The Beacon Fri. 09/9 @ 7:30 PM Sweet Lizzy Project Sweet Lizzy Project Jack Rabbits Fri. 09/9 @ 8:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Showcase Nudespune, Noah Eagle, Garret Oliver, and Puddled Shanghai Nobby’s Fri. 09/9 @ 8:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…