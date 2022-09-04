Go | The Best Concerts in and around Jax this Week

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

This week marks the start of Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival that features national headliners and dozens of local performers popping up a local venues around town. To dig in deeper on this year’s festival, consult our interactive guide to this year’s Sing Out Loud.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Dark Wave

Solar Fake – Friday, September 9

Archetype | Riverside

German post-pop, dark wave outfit Solar Fake performs at Archetype in Riverside on Friday.

Various Artists

Underwire Collective Showcase – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, September 9-11

Planet Sarbez & Dog Rose Brewing | St. Augustine

Established in 2019 by St. Augustine locals Bianca Dawson and Kinsley Stewart, Underwire Collective uses music to put a spotlight on BIPOC femmes, trans and queer creatives.Underwire hosts three showcases throughout the weekend with performances by Bebe Deluxe, Dust Fuss, Folk is People and more. Go to JME’s Sing Out Loud guide for a full list of venues and performers.

Various Artists

Sing Out Loud Local Showcases – Friday, Saturday & Sunday, September 9-11

Multiple Venues | St. Augustine

In addition to free performances by national acts, Sing Out Loud also hosts dozens of concerts featuring local artists throughout the month of September.

Country

The Malpass Brothers – Saturday, September 10

Thrasher Horne Center | Orange Park

Throwback-country duo The Malpass Brothers perform at the Thrasher Horne Center on Saturday.

