Just Announced | Legendary Zamrock group W.I.T.C.H. on the JME Soundstage

Legendary Zambian psych-rock band W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend to Cause Havoc) have announced a fall tour of the Midwest and East Coast with a stop in Jacksonville ahead of the band’s appearance at Austin’s Levitation Festival. Mid-fi indie-rock group PAINT will support W.I.T.C.H. on all upcoming tour dates, including a performance on the JME Soundstage at WJCT Studios on October 21. The lineup for the October 21 show also includes New York psych-rock band Frankie and the Witch Fingers and Jacksonville’s Kairos Creature Club.

Fusing African rhythms with a range of influences — from Black Sabbath to James Brown to the Rolling Stones — W.I.T.C.H. were a pioneering and influential group in their native country. During the height of the band’s activity in Zambia, the group often needed police protection to keep their fans at bay.

Led by the group’s lead-singer and sole-surviving member, Jagari (left in 1975) W.I.T.C.H. headlined their first European tour in 2017 (right) | Credit: Courtesy of the artist (left) and photograph by Ian Enger (right)

Photograph from the cover of the 1975 album ‘Lazy Bones!!’ by W.I.T.C.H. | Image courtesy of the artist

Despite being wildly popular Zambia throughout the 1970’s, W.I.T.C.H. wasn’t widely known to audiences abroad until 2012, when LA-based label Now-Again Records released the group’s entire catalog. Led by the group’s lead-singer and sole-surviving member, Jagari, in 2017, with renewed interest in the band’s music, W.I.T.C.H. headlined their first European tour. In 2019, the band’s first tour of North America was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to the band’s performance at WJCT Studios, a screening of a documentary tracing Jagari’s life and the impact of the group’s music, the award-winning W.I.T.C.H.: We Intend to Cause Havoc, will be held at the Jessie Ball duPont Center on Thursday, October 20th (more details to come).

W.I.T.C.H. performs with PAINT, Frankie and the Witch Fingers and Kairos Creature Club on Friday, October 20 on the JME Soundstage at WJCT Studios. Tickets start at $35.

Tickets | Map | Event Page