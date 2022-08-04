Just Announced | Snail Mail, Shovels & Rope Among Headliners for Sing Out Loud 2022

Sing Out Loud will return in September for a month of music programming and performances by international headliners as well as dozens of local artists. This year’s festival will be headlined by wildly popular indie singer-songwriter Snail Mail (Fri., Sept. 16 at The Amp Backyard Stage), alt-country rock guitarist Aaron Lee Tasjan (Sat., Sept. 17 at Colonial Oak Music Park), high-energy Americana duo Shovels & Rope (Sun., Sept. 25 at The Amp Backyard Stage) and indie-pop quartet Lucius (Fri., Sept. 30 at The Amp Backyard Stage).

As in previous years, Sing Out Loud will feature free local showcases throughout St. Augustine each weekend in September. Participating venues for this year’s local showcases include St. Augustine Distillery, Colonial Oak Music Park, Dog Rose Brewery, SARBEZ, Shanghai Nobby’s, Odd Birds, The Beacon, St. Augustine Waterworks and The Art Studio of St. Augustine Beach. The full local showcase schedule and lineup will be announced soon.

In addition to dozens of free concerts at various venues around the city of St. Augustine, Sing Out Loud has added several new elements to this year’s festival, including resources and workshops designed to benefit local artists and a partnership with the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival. Of note, the Music Industry Marketing program and Music Business Panel — led by experienced producers, managers, marketing professionals, and songwriters — will offer guidance and one-on-one support for St. Johns County musicians. Local artists are encouraged to submit an application to participate. Artists can also submit an application to be included in Band Practice, a full-day studio workshop designed to help local acts fine tune their sound.

Sing Out Loud will conclude the month of music with the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival (September 23-25). This year’s songwriters include Mac McAnally, Grammy Award-winner Casey Beathard, Chris Tompkins, Chris DeStefano, Mark Irwin and many more. These highly regarded songwriters will perform their chart-topping hits, share testimonies and offer a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into their writing processes.

More information including full lineup and schedule of events, plus applications for music education programs can be found at singoutloudflorida.com.