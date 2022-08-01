Fresh Squeeze | The Best New Music of the Month

Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

This month we’ve got a ton of great new music in rotation, including tracks from artists working in all genres including the latest from English post-punks Dry Cleaning, a collaboration between Danger Mouse and Black Thought, the first taste of Robert Glasper‘s deluxe edition of Black Radio III, indie-rock from Momma, the return of The 1975 and much more.

We’ve also got the best local releases from Jax artists, including Mecca tha Marvelous and the collaborative EP from Mr. Al Pete and LRK Chronicle.

All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.