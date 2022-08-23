Local Spotlight | 4 Great New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now

Introducing The Jax, plus three more local tunes

By JME Staff
Press photos of Ebonique, Wes Harris, Howdy and The Jax
Credit: (From left) Ebonique by @photosbycloudz courtesy of the artist, Wes Harris and Sarah Nathalié by @kaylavharris courtesy of the artist, Howdy by Sydney Whitten courtesy of the artist and The Jax courtesy of the artist

We’re always keeping our ear to the ground in order to shine the high beams of our Local Spotlight series on Jacksonville regional artists. This week, Jacksonville Music Experience contributors share four new songs by local artists that we think you’ll dig.

Let’s dive in.

“The Seven” by The Jax

What does one do when a Jacksonville super-group forms a new, international super-group? You dive right in. Featuring locals Lena Simon (La Luz) and Glenn Michael Van Dyke (Boytoy) of Kairos Creature Club, Swiss musician Robin Arthur Girod, Argentinian musician Manu Duca, the song “The Seven,” from the band’s 10-song debut I’ve Found God in Madonna! is a stunner that blends ‘70s prog-space rock with syncopated grooves held firmly in cohesion with wholly contemporary synth stabs and production vibes, all in support of haunting melodic vocal lines. At midpoint, the band breaks it down into a veritable cathedral of minimal playing, reverb swells, and the refrain: “All hail the seven seas.” –Daniel A. Brown

“Cascade” by Ebonique

Seductive chords, a simple kick (or bass, depending on your feeling) and an emotive, less-than-two-minute think-piece are among the defining characteristics of “Cascade,” a beautifully sparse new single from Jax independent R&B singer-songwriter Ebonique. “How could I be so selfish and so selfish at the same time?” Ebonique sings on the track’s opening salvo, setting the tone for a transparently heart-rending one-verse track.–Al Pete 

“who.” by Wes Harris and Sarah Nathalié

Dropping just in time for the fall season, solar emcee Wes Harris and singer Sarah Nathalié present “who.,” a single from the duo’s collaborative full-length, the ten-song polaroids. (out on Dream Lab MSC). A light bop, the song’s easy production is a vehicle for Harris and Nathalié’s liturgical message. “who.” is light on braggadaccio, but a heavy track nonetheless.–Al Pete 

“Hard Feelings” by Howdy

Jax Gulf-and-Western balladeer Landon Gay, AKA Howdy (not to be confused with indie-pop duo Hovvdy), is back with yet another pining slow-burn. “I’ll take you down south for the season, so I’m not keeping hard feelings,” he sings on “Hard Feelings,” a spare and intimately lo-fi number that channels the saltwater-caked cowboys tunes of ‘70s Jimmy Buffett and the whispery early 2000’s basement recordings of Iron & Wine with equal aplomb.–Matthew Shaw

  All the songs reviewed in our Local Spotlight series are added to the rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4. Listen to the best new music from emerging and established artists all day long, including a song by Jacksonville regional artists at 20-minutes after the hour, every hour.

In this article: country, Ebonique, hip-hop, Howdy, jacksonville, local music, NPR, R&B, The Jax and Wes Harris

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Just Announced | Legendary Zamrock group W.I.T.C.H. on the JME Soundstage”
Aug. 23, 2022

Just Announced | Legendary Zamrock group W.I.T.C.H. on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts of the Week in Jax”
Aug. 21, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts of the Week in Jax

Featured image for “Just Announced | Snail Mail, Shovels & Rope Among Headliners for Sing Out Loud 2022”
Aug. 20, 2022

Just Announced | Snail Mail, Shovels & Rope Among Headliners for Sing Out Loud 2022

Featured image for “‘Cheat Codes’ is the album Black Thought couldn’t have made until now”
Aug. 20, 2022

‘Cheat Codes’ is the album Black Thought couldn’t have made until now

Featured image for “Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 20, 2022

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “The Clash’s Crucial Reggae”
Aug. 20, 2022

The Clash’s Crucial Reggae

Featured image for “August 16, 1974 | The Ramones Play First Show at CBGB”
Aug. 15, 2022

August 16, 1974 | The Ramones Play First Show at CBGB

Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week”
Aug. 14, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Featured image for “On ‘No Rules Sandy,’ Sylvan Esso finds freedom outside the formula”
Aug. 11, 2022

On ‘No Rules Sandy,’ Sylvan Esso finds freedom outside the formula

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 4 New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now”
Aug. 09, 2022

Local Spotlight | 4 New Tracks by Jax Artists Out Now

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Goo Goo Dolls Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October Daily’s Place Wed. 08/24 @ 7:00 PM CYPHER 7 hosted by Sina CYPHER 7 hosted by Sina Underbelly Wed. 08/24 @ 8:00 PM Glove Glove Jack Rabbits Thu. 08/25 @ 7:00 PM Colleen Orender Colleen Orender Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/26 @ 8:00 PM Joshwa Joshwa with Tiddy, Space, and Kael B2B Taustin Underbelly Fri. 08/26 @ 10:00 PM Doobie Doobie with Caskey & Hylyte Underbelly Sat. 08/27 @ 6:00 PM Indie Fest Indie Fest featuring Kenzie, Mookdacrook, Tim Griffin, Vares Gotti, and more The Walrus Sat. 08/27 @ 6:00 PM Slaw's Boys Benefit Show Slaw’s Boys Benefit Show benefit featuring various local punk and indie groups Jack Rabbits Sat. 08/27 @ 7:00 PM Airpark Airpark Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 08/27 @ 8:00 PM Little Plates - Paten Locke Edition Little Plates – Paten Locke Edition with Dillon and Akrobatik, Willie Evans Jr. and more Justice Pub Sat. 08/27 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…