Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. | Credit: Event image courtesy of Daily's Place

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Hip-Hop

$uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday.

Tickets | Map

Bluegrass

Serene Green – Friday, September 2

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Hailing from northern Pennsylvania, Serene Green brings their potent and harmonious bluegrass to Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Friday. 

Tickets | Map 

Classic Rock 

Rod Stewart – Friday, September 2

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Faces frontman turned pop icon Rod Stewart brings his laundry list of hits to Daily’s Place in Downtown Jax on Friday. 

Tickets | Map 

Metal 

Fulci – Saturday, September 3

Archetype | Riverside

Italian death metal outfit Fulci performs at west Riverside venue Archetype on Saturday. 

Tickets | Map 

Roots/Reggae 

Dispatch & O.A.R. – Sunday, September 4

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Two indie-roots acts from the Northeast who came of age in the late-90s early 2000s. Dispatch and O.A.R. perform at The Amp in St. Augustine on Sunday. 

Tickets | Map

Psych-Pop

Spaceface – Sunday, September 4

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Memphis-based psych-pop outfit Spaceface plays The Walrus in Murray Hill on Sunday. 

Tickets | Map 

