Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Hip-Hop

City Morgue – Tuesday, August 16

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Emerging from New York’s hip-hop scene, City Morgue are considered pioneers of punk rap and trap metal. The duo plays Underbelly on Tuesday night.

Tickets | Map

Hip-Hop

Devin the Dude – Thursday, August 18

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Unique and enduring Houston hip-hop artist Devin the Dude returns to Jacksonville, performing at 1904 Music Hall with support from Duval’s own Mal Jones on Thursday night.

Tickets | Map

Salsa

Blue Jay Listening Room 5-yr Anniversary w/ LPT – Thursday, August 18

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Intimate Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room celebrates five-years of songs and stories with a standing-room-only performance by mighty Jax salsa outfit LPT on Thursday.

Tickets | Map

Hip-Hop

Lil Wayne – Friday, August 19

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

One of the most influential rappers of his generation, Lil Wayne is back at it, performing at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.

Tickets | Map

Indie Rock

TV Moms – Saturday, August 20

The Walrus | Murray Hill

Brooklyn indie rock trio TV Moms visit The Walrus in Murray Hill on Saturday. Pink Dots, Smells Like Paint and Sweater open the show.

Tickets at the door | Map