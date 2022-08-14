Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Blue Jay anniversary, Devin the Dude, Lil Wayne and more
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.
Hip-Hop
City Morgue – Tuesday, August 16
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Emerging from New York’s hip-hop scene, City Morgue are considered pioneers of punk rap and trap metal. The duo plays Underbelly on Tuesday night.
Hip-Hop
Devin the Dude – Thursday, August 18
1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Unique and enduring Houston hip-hop artist Devin the Dude returns to Jacksonville, performing at 1904 Music Hall with support from Duval’s own Mal Jones on Thursday night.
Salsa
Blue Jay Listening Room 5-yr Anniversary w/ LPT – Thursday, August 18
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Intimate Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room celebrates five-years of songs and stories with a standing-room-only performance by mighty Jax salsa outfit LPT on Thursday.
Hip-Hop
Lil Wayne – Friday, August 19
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
One of the most influential rappers of his generation, Lil Wayne is back at it, performing at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.
Indie Rock
TV Moms – Saturday, August 20
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Brooklyn indie rock trio TV Moms visit The Walrus in Murray Hill on Saturday. Pink Dots, Smells Like Paint and Sweater open the show.
Tickets at the door | Map