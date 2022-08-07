Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Acid Dad for free, Jax Caribbean Carnival, Queer Country Disco and more
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.
Rock
Acid Dad – Wednesday, August 10
The Jessie | Downtown Jacksonville
NYC psych rock outfit Acid Dad plays a free show on the loading docks at the Jessie Ball duPont Center (better known as The Jessie) in Downtown Jacksonville. Locals The Dewars, Bad Madonna and Florida Smash Hits open.
FREE | Map
Electronic
Severed + Said – Thursday, August 11
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Local synth lord Severed + Said performs at The Walrus in Murray Hill with support from Error Chapel. Read our review of Severed + Said’s latest.
Tickets available at the door | Map
Singer-Songwriter
Andy Zipf – Friday, August 12
Mock Shop Music Exchange | Murray Hill
Standout local songcrafters Andy Zipf, Jacob Hudson and Jessica Pounds perform at Mock Shop Music Exchange on Friday. Read our review of Andy Zipf’s latest single.
$10 at the door | Map
Soca/Reggae/Caribbean
Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival Day – Saturday, August 13
Metropolitan Park | Downtown Jacksonville
Vincentian soca artist Skinny Fabulous headlines a full day of Caribbean music with performances by Tifa, Rayzor, Leonce, Mic Love and other bands along with food and merchandise vendors at Metropolitan Park.
Americana
Queer Country Disco – Saturday, August 13
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Queer Country Disco returns to Intuition Ale Works for an evening of Americana and country music headlined by locals Folk Is People, with support from Daddy and Billy Creature. Read our review of Folk Is People’s latest.