Go | Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Acid Dad for free, Jax Caribbean Carnival, Queer Country Disco and more

By JME Staff
Folk is People press photo
Folk is People headlines Queer Country Disco at Intuition Ale Works | Credit: Press photo courtesy of the artist

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Rock

Acid Dad – Wednesday, August 10

The Jessie | Downtown Jacksonville

NYC psych rock outfit Acid Dad plays a free show on the loading docks at the Jessie Ball duPont Center (better known as The Jessie) in Downtown Jacksonville. Locals The Dewars, Bad Madonna and Florida Smash Hits open. 

FREE | Map 

Electronic

Severed + Said – Thursday, August 11

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Local synth lord Severed + Said performs at The Walrus in Murray Hill with support from Error Chapel. Read our review of Severed + Said’s latest. 

Tickets available at the door | Map 

Singer-Songwriter

Andy Zipf – Friday, August 12

Mock Shop Music Exchange | Murray Hill

Standout local songcrafters Andy Zipf, Jacob Hudson and Jessica Pounds perform at Mock Shop Music Exchange on Friday. Read our review of Andy Zipf’s latest single. 

$10 at the door | Map 

Soca/Reggae/Caribbean

Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival Day – Saturday, August 13

Metropolitan Park | Downtown Jacksonville

Vincentian soca artist Skinny Fabulous headlines a full day of Caribbean music with performances by Tifa, Rayzor, Leonce, Mic Love and other bands along with food and merchandise vendors at Metropolitan Park.

Tickets | Map

Americana

Queer Country Disco – Saturday, August 13

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Queer Country Disco returns to Intuition Ale Works for an evening of Americana and country music headlined by locals Folk Is People, with support from Daddy and Billy Creature. Read our review of Folk Is People’s latest. 

Tickets | Map

