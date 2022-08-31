Playlist | The Best New Music Out Now

September's Fresh Squeeze is here!

By JME Staff
Image

Each month JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

This month we’ve got a ton of great new music in rotation, including tracks from neo-soul trio Thee Sacred Souls, Canadian indie-pop icons Alvvays, experimental-pop group Drugdealer, a collab between Panda Bear and Sonic Boom and the latest from indie-rock band Arctic Monkeys.

There’s also plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including the debut of The Jax and new tunes from electro-pop artist Bebe Deluxe (feat. Geexella), singer-songwriter Howdy, R&B artist Ebonique and more.  

All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

