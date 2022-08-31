Playlist | The Best New Music Out Now

Each month JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

This month we’ve got a ton of great new music in rotation, including tracks from neo-soul trio Thee Sacred Souls, Canadian indie-pop icons Alvvays, experimental-pop group Drugdealer, a collab between Panda Bear and Sonic Boom and the latest from indie-rock band Arctic Monkeys.

There’s also plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including the debut of The Jax and new tunes from electro-pop artist Bebe Deluxe (feat. Geexella), singer-songwriter Howdy, R&B artist Ebonique and more.

All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.