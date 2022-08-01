Go | NYC’s Acid Dad Headlines a Free Show at The Jessie

Our Music, Our Future event comes to Downtown Jax

By JME Staff
Acid Dad press photograph
Acid Dad press photograph courtesy of the artist

NYC psych-rock outfit Acid Dad will play a free show, along with St. Augustine’s The Dewars, Jax’s Bad Madonna and Florida Smash Hits for Our Music, Our Future on Wednesday August 10. The music event is part of Jax Next 100, a week of programming at the Jessie Ball duPont Center (AKA The Jessie) that aims to highlight the past, present and future of Jacksonville’s creative culture in observance of the city’s Bicentennial anniversary.

Comprised of singer-guitarists Vaughn Hunt and Sean Fahey, and drummer Trevor Mustoe, Acid Dad has been a staple of the New York City underground rock scene since 2016. Released that same year, the group’s debut single, “Brain Body,” has racked up more than a million plays on Spotify. In 2021, the band released the eight-song Take it From the Dead (co-released by Greenway Records and psych-label LEVITATION), featuring the riff-heavy single “BBQ.”

Our Music, Our Future was put together by Winterland Presents, a Jacksonville-based music promotion company and independent label known for its annual Winterland Festival. Supporting Acid Dad is popular St. Augustine garage-folk outfit The Dewars, Jax singer-songwriter Bad Madonna and Florida Smash Hits. The event begins with a guided meditation and modular synth sound bath at 5 p.m. and continues with DJ sets beginning at 6 p.m. Florida Smash hits plays at 6:45.

Our Music, Our Future is held from 5 p.m – 10 p.m. at The Jessie on Wednesday, August 10. It’s free to attend. Follow @thejessiejax for more information.

