Playlist | The Best New Music Out Right Now

The freshest new tracks for July

By JME Staff
Fresh Squeeze playlist graphic

Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

This month we’ve got a ton of great new music in rotation, including tracks from indie-fusion master Bartees Strange, indie-pop trio MUNA, singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, Real Estate frontman Martin Courtney, R&B standout Yaya Bey, Philly’s Alex G and much more.

There’s also plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including brand new FlipturnMecca thA Marvelous and Dean Winter and the Heat.

All songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

