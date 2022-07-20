Local Spotlight | 3 New Indie-Rock Songs by Jax Artists Out Now

We’re always keeping our ear to the ground in order to put the spotlight on the beautiful noise emerging from Northeast Florida. This week, Jacksonville Music Experience contributors share three new songs by local artists that we think you’ll dig.

Let’s dive in.

“Howl” by The Citrus Trees

What began as a solo project by Lucas Mougeot in 2017, the Citrus Trees are a Jacksonville baroque-folk group with a gentle, languid style that evokes enough existential shade to refrain them from glowing with coy “twee-ness.” Their single “Howl” is prodded along by a static piano motif that is more Satie than indie, with duo vocals that maintain an impressive and searching grimness.–Daniel A. Brown

-Stream “Howl”

“Brand New” by Bed Bug Guru

A new project from a Beaches-bred, Gainesville-based trio of multi-talented musicians, Bed Bug Guru’s first single “Brand New” throbs with chaotic grit more closely aligned with the experimental and garage rock that emanates from urban locales — as opposed to the sunny, reverb-drenched indie rock that dominated AAA radio in the 2010’s. Alumni of the Jax indie-scene, Jake Knoechel (Hensley), Shane Malone and Cleburne Wilson deploy fuzzy guitars, primal percussion and lyrics that speak to a youthful apathy, a state-of-mind that, in the case if “Brand New” can only be quelled by commiseration.–Matthew Shaw

-Stream “Brand New”

“null + void” by SolaFide!

The latest from locals SolaFide! is a pandemic-penned collaboration with singer-songwriter (and former X-Factor contestant) Rion Page . If you’re already a fan of the young band’s particular appellation of mope-pop, you will remain committed to their sound. And you won’t be alone: their 2019 single “Stuck” boasts 600K+ plays on Spotify, no small change for any indie. The song “null + void” is earnestly innocent. Hardly a slight considering the abundant wellspring of snark and nihilism on tap at every music streaming platform. Like their previous offerings, to their credit Solafide! make great efforts with “null + void” to produce grand, cinematic music: staccato-struck guitars, rolling reverb, symphonic bridges, and, with this latest, a dramatic silence used to nice effect.–Daniel A. Brown

-Stream “null + void”

All of the songs reviewed in our Local Spotlight series can be heard at 20-minutes after the hour on The Independent 89.9 HD4, along with the best new music from national and international artists.