Luna Luna | Live on the JME Soundstage

Watch Austin indie-pop band Luna Luna perform at WJCT

By Matthew Shaw
Screengrab from Luna Luna's performance on the JME Soundstage

Attempting to label Austin, Texas band Luna Luna using any contemporary sonic descriptor — say: indie, dream pop, fusion, retro dance pop, etc. — is a reductive exercise. The band draws on such a wide array of influences to craft their sound, that striking a bullseye with an apt characterization can feel like trying to hit a moving target from song to song — and often within the same song.

Originally a Garageband and iPhone-fueled solo project of songwriter Kevin González, Luna Luna’s 2018 debut, the eclectic For Lovers Only generated a fair amount of buzz within community-driven streaming spaces like Soundcloud. That newfound popularity demanded González form a band.

Subsequent releases, 2019’s Carousel and 2021’s Flower Moon fuse funk, hip-hop, ’80s pop and all manner of danceable beats. The latter record, which, despite dropping in the midst of the pandemic, only increased the band’s visibility.

During a recent cross-country tour, Luna Luna stopped by WJCT Studios to perform two songs — the dreamy, bilingual ballad “Commitment” and the funkified “Golden” — on the JME Soundstage. The group also discussed their arguably meteoric rise and how their latest full-length, Flower Moon, came together during the pandemic. Hit play above to watch the full performance.

Credits:

Kevin González – Vox, Synth

Kaylin Martínez – Drums

Ryan Gordon – Bass

Danny Bonilla – Vox, Keys

Host: Matthew Shaw

Audio Engineer: Cheikh Walker-Williams

Mix/Master: Luna Luna

Cameras: Rich Conner, David Luckin, Andrew Weichman

Editor: Rich Conner

In this article: Austin, Carousel, Commitment, Flower Moon, For Lovers Only, Golden, Indie, Latinx, Luna Luna, New music, pop and Texas

