Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Electric Kif, Brian McKnight, Whiskey Myers y El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.
Fusion
Electric Kif – Wednesday, July 13
1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Eclectic Miami outfit Electric Kif brings their unique blend of rock and jazz fusion to 1904 Music Hall in Downtown Jax.
R&B/Soul
The Brian McKnight 4 – Thursday, July 14
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Backed by a crack band of players, the multi-talented Brian McKnight runs through (a laundry list of) career highlights at the Florida Theatre on Thursday.
Folk/Rock
Time Sawyer – Friday, July 15
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Elkin, NC-based folk-rock band Time Sawyer brings a blend of roots and rock music to the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.
Salsa
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – Friday, July 15
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
In 2022, Salsa Orchestra El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico celebrates 60 years of thrilling audiences and pushing the boundaries of the format. The band plays the Florida Theatre on Friday.
Rock
Fortune Child – Saturday, July 16
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Local rock-and-roll torchbearers Fortune Child perform at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Saturday.
Country/Rock
Whiskey Myers – Sunday, July 17
St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine
Wildly popular country-rock outfit Whiskey Myers plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday.