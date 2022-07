Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Fusion

Electric Kif – Wednesday, July 13

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Eclectic Miami outfit Electric Kif brings their unique blend of rock and jazz fusion to 1904 Music Hall in Downtown Jax.

Tickets

R&B/Soul

The Brian McKnight 4 – Thursday, July 14

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Backed by a crack band of players, the multi-talented Brian McKnight runs through (a laundry list of) career highlights at the Florida Theatre on Thursday.

Tickets

Folk/Rock

Time Sawyer – Friday, July 15

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Elkin, NC-based folk-rock band Time Sawyer brings a blend of roots and rock music to the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.

Tickets

Salsa

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – Friday, July 15

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

In 2022, Salsa Orchestra El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico celebrates 60 years of thrilling audiences and pushing the boundaries of the format. The band plays the Florida Theatre on Friday.

Tickets

Rock

Fortune Child – Saturday, July 16

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Local rock-and-roll torchbearers Fortune Child perform at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Saturday.

Tickets

Country/Rock

Whiskey Myers – Sunday, July 17

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Wildly popular country-rock outfit Whiskey Myers plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday.

Tickets