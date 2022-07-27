Playlist | Summer in the Electro Lounge

Chillout! There's a new mix of downtempo, nu jazz, reggae and more

By David Luckin
Electro Lounge graphic

There’s been a handful of requests for a new Electro Lounge playlist, so here we go: A summer-themed mix of past, present and future music, featuring downtempo, nu jazz, reggae and more, spanning the decades from Robert Glasper to Miles Davis, with chill cuts from French artist St Germain, Slovenian duo Zalagasper and Jamaican singer-songwriter Cocoa Tea.

I’ve also got jazz from Suba and Nicola Conte and classic downtempo from the Thievery Corporation, Koop and VARGO. Turn out the lights and journey into the music now.

Electro Lounge can be heard every night beginning at 9 p.m. on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

In this article: Chill, chill music, Chillout, David Luckin, downtempo, Electro Lounge, nu jazz, playlist, reggae and summer

JME Live Music Calendar

Ward Davis Ward Davis 1904 Music Hall Thu. 07/28 @ 6:00 PM Blvk Sheep Blvk Sheep with VRG Myth Nightclub Thu. 07/28 @ 9:00 PM Ebony Payne-English Ebony Payne-English Platform Performance The Jessie Fri. 07/29 @ 6:00 PM Side Hustle Side Hustle with Dustin Monk & The Hustle and Honeywhat 1904 Music Hall Fri. 07/29 @ 7:00 PM Little Lazy Little Lazy Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/29 @ 8:00 PM Mr. Al Pete and Lrk Chronicle Mr. Al Pete and Lrk Chronicle Justice Pub Fri. 07/29 @ 8:00 PM Fixate Fixate with Modūl 013, Matt Caulder & Wes Reed, and Clyde Avery Archetype Fri. 07/29 @ 9:00 PM Summer Swap Solstice Summer Swap Solstice with the Kicking Dandelions and Rainbow Park The Walrus Sat. 07/30 @ 5:00 PM Rumba Fest Rumba Fest with Jowell and Randy, Elysanji and others VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Sat. 07/30 @ 7:00 PM Summa Flava 22 Summa Flava 22 with Noah Powa MAA Hall Sat. 07/30 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…