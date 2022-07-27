Playlist | Summer in the Electro Lounge

Chillout! There's a new mix of downtempo, nu jazz, reggae and more
There’s been a handful of requests for a new Electro Lounge playlist, so here we go: A summer-themed mix of past, present and future music, featuring downtempo, nu jazz, reggae and more, spanning the decades from Robert Glasper to Miles Davis, with chill cuts from French artist St Germain, Slovenian duo Zalagasper and Jamaican singer-songwriter Cocoa Tea.
I’ve also got jazz from Suba and Nicola Conte and classic downtempo from the Thievery Corporation, Koop and VARGO. Turn out the lights and journey into the music now.
Electro Lounge can be heard every night beginning at 9 p.m. on The Independent 89.9 HD4.