One-of-a-kind recording of “Blowin’ in the Wind” sells for $1.7 million at auction

Bob Dylan re-recorded the song for the first time since 1962

By JME Staff
Bob Dylan
Chris Hakkens, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Sixty years since his debut album, Bob Dylan remains as relevant as ever. In 2020, months after releasing his 39th studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan sold his songbook for a reported $500 million, setting a new industry standard for the acquisition of artists’ song catalogs.

And now Dylan’s leading the charge on a unique physical music format.

The 81-year-old singer-songwriter recently tracked a new version of his iconic tune “Blowin’ in the Wind” with longtime collaborator and Americana-whisperer T Bone Burnett. The recording was then etched onto one of Burnett’s new high-quality analog audio discs. The first ever Ionic Original, the recording sold for a whopping $1,769,508 at a recent Christie’s auction.

In a press release, Burnett said that, with his new audio format, he aims to create a demand in the fine arts market for musical recordings.

In this article: auction, Blowin in the Wind, Bob Dylan, Christie's, sale and T Bone Burnett

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Jul. 10, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “Dean Winter and The Heat | Live on the JME Soundstage”
Jul. 08, 2022

Dean Winter and The Heat | Live on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “25 years on, Lilith Fair is a reminder of how one woman’s radical idea changed music”
Jul. 07, 2022

25 years on, Lilith Fair is a reminder of how one woman’s radical idea changed music

Featured image for “Playlist | The Best New Music Out Right Now”
Jul. 05, 2022

Playlist | The Best New Music Out Right Now

Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week”
Jul. 03, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Featured image for “Usher | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jul. 01, 2022

Usher | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Liner Notes | Bebe Deluxe is Not Asking for Your Respect”
Jul. 01, 2022

Liner Notes | Bebe Deluxe is Not Asking for Your Respect

Featured image for “Black Origins of Punk Music”
Jun. 29, 2022

Black Origins of Punk Music

Featured image for “MUNA’s New Album Features Growth and An ‘Astral Projection Anthem’”
Jun. 28, 2022

MUNA’s New Album Features Growth and An ‘Astral Projection Anthem’

Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 New Songs by Jax Artists Out Now”
Jun. 28, 2022

Local Spotlight | 3 New Songs by Jax Artists Out Now

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

There aren't any events coming up, but check back soon!