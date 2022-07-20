Big Thief: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Popular indie band performs songs from its new album and an unreleased track

By Bob Boilen
Image

I love seeing friends playing comfortably at home, especially when those friends are members of my favorite band. What we see in this Tiny Desk (home) concert is playfulness substituting for the intensity that I normally find in Big Thief on a big stage. This band has made many of my best-loved albums in the past few years, beginning with its 2016 debut Masterpiece and including its 2022 double-album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You. The first three songs in this set all come from that album and were written by singer Adrianne Lenker, with “Certainty” co-written with guitarist Buck Meek.

Big Thief songs are often filled with tender tales and poetic and playful words. I can say the same for Adrianne Lenker’s many solo albums and for Buck Meek’s 2021 solo album, Two Saviors. Drummer James Krivchenia produced Big Thief’s recent album and also a 2020 ambient album of his own, A New Found Relaxation. Max Oleartchik plays upright bass for this intimate acoustic set on the top floor of a house in “windy Connecticut.”

There’s a bit of a “hold on to your hat” feel here, with players watching each other for a possible surprise. Maybe it’s James Krivchenia’s banjo percussion, the galloping rhythm on “Certainty” or how the four musicians sing aloud on a chorus; it is so much fun to see it all unfold. The final song was the biggest surprise; it’s an unreleased song Big Thief has been performing, appropriately called “Happiness.”

SET LIST

  • “Change”
  • “Dried Roses”
  • “Certainty”
  • “Happiness”

MUSICIANS

  • Adrianne Lenker: vocals, guitar
  • Buck Meek: guitar, vocals
  • Max Oleartchik: bass, vocals
  • James Krivchenia: percussion, vocals

CREDITS

  • Video by Adam Gundersheimer & Vanessa Haddad
  • Audio by Alice Wilder

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Bob Boilen
  • Video Editor: Michael Zamora
  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
  • Tiny Production Team: Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Big Thief, Certainty, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in you, Music, New music, NPR and Tiny Desk

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 New Indie-Rock Songs by Jax Artists Out Now”
Jul. 20, 2022

Local Spotlight | 3 New Indie-Rock Songs by Jax Artists Out Now

Featured image for “Inside Soccer Mommy’s Widescreen World”
Jul. 19, 2022

Inside Soccer Mommy’s Widescreen World

Featured image for “Luna Luna | Live on the JME Soundstage”
Jul. 18, 2022

Luna Luna | Live on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this week”
Jul. 17, 2022

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “The 22 Best Albums of 2022 So Far”
Jul. 14, 2022

The 22 Best Albums of 2022 So Far

Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Jul. 10, 2022

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

Featured image for “One-of-a-kind recording of “Blowin’ in the Wind” sells for $1.7 million at auction”
Jul. 10, 2022

One-of-a-kind recording of “Blowin’ in the Wind” sells for $1.7 million at auction

Featured image for “Dean Winter and The Heat | Live on the JME Soundstage”
Jul. 08, 2022

Dean Winter and The Heat | Live on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “25 years on, Lilith Fair is a reminder of how one woman’s radical idea changed music”
Jul. 07, 2022

25 years on, Lilith Fair is a reminder of how one woman’s radical idea changed music

Featured image for “Playlist | The Best New Music Out Right Now”
Jul. 05, 2022

Playlist | The Best New Music Out Right Now

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Iration and Atmosphere Iration and Atmosphere The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 07/21 @ 5:00 PM Calebjustcaleb Calebjustcaleb with Erica Reese and Bleeding Suns Rain Dogs Thu. 07/21 @ 7:00 PM IV and The Strange Band IV and The Strange Band Archetype Thu. 07/21 @ 7:00 PM Ladies' Songwriters in the Round Ladies’ Songwriters in the Round with Jenni Reid, Millie Hudson, and Pam Elaine Jack Rabbits Thu. 07/21 @ 8:00 PM Twin Suns Twin Suns with Seagate and Outeredge Kona Skatepark Fri. 07/22 @ 6:00 PM Alchematic Alchematic with Universal Funk Orchestra and Sacred Cream 1904 Music Hall Fri. 07/22 @ 7:00 PM Banditos Banditos Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/22 @ 8:00 PM Pure Prairie League Pure Prairie League with Firefall and Orleans The Florida Theatre Fri. 07/22 @ 8:00 PM DMAB Jazz Festival DMAB Jazz Festival Woodstock Park Sat. 07/23 @ 1:00 PM Bad Cameo Bad Cameo Underbelly Sat. 07/23 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…