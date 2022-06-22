Summer of Sharing | Who Wants Free Music?

The Jacksonville Music Experience is all about sharing — It’s what we do all day long on The Independent 89.9 HD4 when we share the latest from new and inventive artists. And what we do on jaxmusic.org when we dive even deeper to share the latest music news, reviews, profiles, and live music events.

But this summer we’re sharing even more, with the Summer of Sharing. We’ve teamed up with a handful of local partners — venues like the St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Intuition Ale Works, independent music stores like Tiger Records — and some of the coolest independent record labels with international rosters to give away free music all summer long, including concert tickets, vinyl, swag and more.

The giveaways will be carried out via our Instagram profile: @jmejaxmusic. But we’ll be giving you, dear newsletter subscriber, a heads up on all the giveaways.

For our first giveaway we be dropped two copies of Sharon Van Etten’s monumental new album, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, at Tiger Records, along with a batch of goodies from both us and Tiger. In the same week, we gave out two free tickets to see alt-country faves American Aquarium at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall last night. The Raleigh-based quintet’s latest, the 10-song Chicamacomico (out now on Thirty Tigers records), is another anthemic offering from a band known for its emotionally-charged, genuine-country anthems.

Head over to our IG account, give us a follow and you won’t miss a single giveaway.

