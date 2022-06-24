L.O.V.E. Culture | Live on the JME Soundstage

The popular Jacksonville group performs songs from their catalog of progressive hip-hop on the JME Soundstage

By Matthew Shaw
L.O.V.E. Culture performing on the JME Soundstage
Screengrab of L.O.V.E. Culture performing on the JME Soundstage

On the heels of a promotional campaign with big-time beverage brand Sprite, Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture released perhaps the most talked about local record of 2021: 1827 N Pearl.

Featuring five artists, each with his or her own distinctive skill sets — Che Forreign, Rob Mari, Spiritxiii, Flash the Samurai and Easyin2d — the group finds strength in numbers, as well as individually within themselves, via a chillwave, downtempo collection of harmonious hip-hop and emotionally intelligent rhymes that, even when crossing into the braggadocious, more often cite spiritual searching and self-actualization strategies rather than any hollow get-money posturing.

The video for L.O.V.E. Culture Live on the JME Soundstage premieres at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 24. Subscribe to WJCT’s YouTube Channel to get notifications on all the latest music videos from JME.

The group has been busy lately — planning a US tour, recording new music, cooking up more collaborations. But they found time to visit WJCT Studios to perform two tracks on the JME Soundstage and sit for an interview. Check out the full performance video above.

Songs:

“GROWTH”

“O.B.N.”

Che Forreign – Vocals

Rob Mari – Vocals

Flash the Samurai – Vocals

Spiritxiii – Vocals

Easyin2D – Vocals

Credits:

Host: Matthew Shaw

Audio Engineer: Cheikh Walker-Williams

Mix/Master: Cheikh Walker-Williams

Cameras: Rich Conner, David Luckin, Andre Wiechman

Editor: Rich Conner

In this article: 1827 N Pearl, Che Forreign, easyin2d, Flash the Samurai, GROWTH, hip-hop, jacksonville, JME Soundstage, L.O.V.E. Culture, live, rap and Rob Mari

