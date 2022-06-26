Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

“Zungguzungguguzungguzeng!”

By JME Staff
Image
Reggae legend Yellowman performs at Jack Rabbits on Tuesday | Credit: kat_geb, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Each week, the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Here’s the rundown of what JME contributors want to see and hear in and around Jacksonville this week.

Dancehall

Yellowman – Tuesday, June 28 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

“Zungguzungguguzungguzeng!” One of the most innovative living reggae legends, dancehall pioneer King Yellowman returns to Jacksonville, performing at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Tuesday. 

Tickets | Map

Hip-Hop

MC Chris – Wednesday, June 29

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Comedian, voice-actor and rapper, the Multifarious talent MC Chris brings his nerdcore hip-hop stylings to Jack Rabbits on Wednesday. 

Tickets | Map 

Indie Rock 

Gentleman’s Crow, Twins Suns and more – Friday, July 1

Murray Hill Theatre | Murray Hill

Local underground promotion Neighborhood Jams brings a stellar lineup of emerging Jax indie rockers, including Gentleman’s Crow and Twin Suns to Murray Hill Theatre on Friday. 

Tickets | Map

Classic Rock

Steve Miller Band – Friday, July 1

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Classic-rock icon, and assuredly one of the most-consistent hitmakers of all time, Steve Miller Band visits The Amp on Friday. 

Tickets | Map 

Fusion

Spyro Gyra – Friday, July 1

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville

Legends of ‘70s jazz-fusion, Buffalo, New York’s Spyro Gyra performs on the soundstage inside WJCT Studios. 

Tickets | Map

Post-Hardcore

A Wilhelm Scream – Saturday, July 2

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

New Bedford, Mass. band A Wilhelm Scream brings their melodic post-hardcore wallop to 1904 Music Hall on Saturday. 

Tickets | Map  

In this article: concerts, jacksonville, Live music, MC Chris, Music, Spyro Gyra, st. augustine, Steve Miller Band and Yellowman

